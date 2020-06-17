Polaris Infrastructure Announces Results of Annual meeting

TORONTO, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX: PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Company's annual meeting (the "Meeting") held via live video webcast today.

In addition to the election of each of the nominee directors discussed in detail below, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re- appointed as auditors of the Company. The board of directors determined prior to the Meeting to withdraw the resolution pertaining to the re-approval of the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan and the approval of the unallocated awards thereunder and as such, this resolution was not submitted to the Company's shareholders.

Election of Directors

According to proxies received and a vote by online ballot, the five nominees set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated May 15, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

The following are the voting results on this matter:

Director Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Cast (rounded)

Votes

For: Votes

Withheld: Votes

For: Votes

Withheld: Jaime Guillen 7,639,012 35,884 99.53 0.47 James V. Lawless 7,638,313 36,583 99.52 0.48 Marc Murnaghan 7,658,097 16,799 99.78 0.22 Margot Naudie 7,643,190 31,706 99.59 0.41 Marcela Paredes de Vásquez 7,638,836 36,060 99.53 0.47

About Polaris Infrastructure Inc.

Polaris Infrastructure is a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America. Currently, the Company operates a 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua and three run-of-river hydroelectric projects in Peru, with approximately 20 MW average (net), 8 MW average (net), and 5 MW average (net) of capacity.

