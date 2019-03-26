Polaris Office Launches ‘Global Store’ and Offers Promo Discount in Celebration of the Store Launch

Products at the store consist of Polaris Office for Windows (PC installation) and Polaris Office 2017 (Cloud office). With a purchase Polaris Office for Windows (PC installation), users can get a lifetime license to use Polaris Office that supports various formats, including MS Office, Google Docs and Adobe PDF. Polaris Office 2017 is Cloud office compatible with diverse platforms, such as Mac, Android and iOS, on either PC or mobile devices. Users can subscribe to it on a monthly or annual basis.

Now that the store has opened, anyone can purchase Polaris Office for Windows directly from outside Korea through the Polaris Office Global Store. Either individuals or companies can use the software at an affordable price of $79.99. In celebration of the store launch, Polaris Office is selling a lifetime license for Polaris Office for Windows at a 20-percent discounted price of $63.99 until April 8.

Please visit the Polaris Office Global Store (https://www.polarisoffice.com/en/store) for more information on the promotion.

About Polaris Office, Inc.

3135 Red Sage Irvine, CA 92618, USA

Polaris Office is an office suite of applications for office workers to edit files in most formats, including MS Office and Adobe PDF files. It has been preinstalled in more than 900 million smart devices worldwide, and has more than 83 million cloud office subscribers. For details on Polaris Office or to download it, please visit www.polarisoffice.com.

SOURCE POLARIS OFFICE, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.polarisoffice.com

