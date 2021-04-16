Polaris Transportation application unifies independent links in the supply chain

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An application developed by Polaris Transportation Group called Freightlens was inspired by the company's digital platform LiFT (Linked insights For Transportation). The platform has multiple layers and unifies independent links to supply chain participants for digital processing.

Polaris is a transportation and logistics company that provides cross-border shipping of dry goods between the United States and Canada. What sets Polaris apart is its advanced robotics automation. It is the largest privately held Canadian LTL carrier that serves every zip code in the U.S. and every postal code in Canada. Each year it moves more than 300,000 orders to or from the United States.

With Freightlens, the objective is to offer seamless integration to the company's carrier partners, as well as clients (shippers, brokers, manufacturers) and suppliers, and allow them to connect to the LiFT platform where they can utilize applications for process documentation, invoicing, real-time status updates, etc., throughout the entire supply chain.

The goal and vision for the transportation and freight market space is to unify supply chain activities across multiple market segments globally. It's all about moving quickly, effectively and securely.

"We want to create a digital platform that offers the ease of doing business with full transparency throughout the supply chain freight lifecycle," says Dave Brajkovich, Chief Technology Officer for Polaris.

"The Freightlens technology is a win-win and can work like gears and cogs in a well-oiled machine without resorting to unnecessary middleware components. Today the Logistics market space has an opportunity to digitize, but only if people don't work in silos, which has been a problem for the industry."

With this technology, clients would benefit from a transparent virtual view of their freight movements without having to reach out to multiple partners for status updates. This would include additional costs and movement challenges encountered by the freight through its journey, and allow for decisions to be made proactively so as to avoid surprises.

For more information, contact:



Dave Brajkovich, CTO

Polaris Transportation Group

905-671-3100 x 1247

Toll-free: 1-800-409-2269

[email protected]

About Polaris Transportation Group: Polaris Transportation is the largest privately-held Canadian cross-border LTL carrier providing daily departures between the USA and Canada. For 27 years, Polaris has been an award-winning carrier of choice for Fortune 500 companies, 3PLs, global freight forwarders and small to medium-size businesses alike. The Polaris Transportation Group is comprised of five operating divisions which provide a multitude of transportation services, including cross-border and domestic LTL and TL, global logistics, hazmat-certified warehousing & distribution and technological development. Leading technology, sustainable growth and a collaborative spirit are hallmarks of the Polaris brand. For more information, please visit www.polaristransport.com

Dave Brajkovich, CTO Polaris Transportation Group

