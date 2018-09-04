PolarityTE, Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Mr. John Stetson and his Termination from the Company

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq : COOL ), a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, today issued the following statement regarding the recent SEC complaint against Mr. John Stetson:

PolarityTE's management team and Board of Directors are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity.

Following the SEC's announcement on September 7, 2018 entitled, " SEC Charges Microcap Fraudsters for Roles in Lucrative Market Manipulation Schemes ," the Company immediately terminated Mr. Stetson.

entitled, " ," the Company immediately terminated Mr. Stetson. None of the other defendants listed in the complaint filed by the SEC has any recent management, employment, or consulting relationship with the Company, nor will there be any such relationship in the future.

As evidenced by the actions taken today, the Company, management, and Board of Directors do not tolerate the behavior outlined in the complaint.

PolarityTE Inc. is not one of the three companies referenced in the SEC complaint, which are identified in paragraphs 54, 55 and 56, available in formal complaint here: https://www.sec.gov/litigation/complaints/2018/comp-pr2018-182.pdf, and PolarityTE has no involvement with or knowledge of the activities mentioned therein.

About PolarityTE™



PolarityTE is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. The PolarityTE platform technology begins with a small piece of the patient's own, or autologous, healthy tissue, rather than artificially manipulated individual cells. From this small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic and self-propagating product designed to enhance and stimulate the patient's own cells to regenerate the target tissues. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures with the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process to create the same tissue from which it was derived. PolarityTE's innovative method is intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing.

Forward Looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. Our actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov).

POLARITYTE, the POLARITYTE logo, and SKINTE are trademarks or registered trademarks of PolarityTE, Inc.

SOURCE PolarityTE, Inc.

