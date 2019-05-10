PolarityTE Reports First Calendar Quarter 2019 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, today reported financial results for the first calendar quarter of 2019. PolarityTE will host a conference call and webcast today, May 10, 2019 at 8:00am ET. Please see details below.

Highlights

81 patients treated in Q1; 47% quarter over quarter increase

42 paid cases in Q1; 17% quarter over quarter increase

39 trial evaluation products in Q1; 105% quarter over quarter increase

100 "active" users; 67% quarter over quarter increase

433 "in-process" sites; 31% quarter over quarter increase

14 abstracts accepted for presentation in Q1

Publication of the first peer-reviewed journal article for SkinTE in the International Wound Journal

5 clinical trials or pilot evaluation trials either currently enrolling or having completed enrollment

Close out of initial inspection of Salt Lake City, UT manufacturing facility by FDA with Voluntary Action Indicated ("VAI") classification

Denver Lough, MD, PhD, Chairman & CEO said, "I am excited about what the future holds for PolarityTE. We are building a long-term growth story focusing on advancing physician experience and adoption during our regional market release and the advancement of clinical trials to help support continued adoption. We are proud of the continued recognition and validation of SkinTE as evidenced by the abstracts accepted at multiple medical conferences, as well as the first peer-reviewed journal article on SkinTE published in the International Wound Journal."

Financial Results for the First Calendar Quarter of 2019

Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $1.5 million, of which $0.3 million was from sales of SkinTE and $1.2 million was associated with PolarityTE's contract research operations.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 were $5.4 million versus $5.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 included $1.1 million of stock-based compensation which is a non-cash charge, versus $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 were $17.2 million versus $7.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased headcount, salaries, and related costs, including $9.0 million of stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The Company believes this investment in talented human capital and infrastructure is sufficient to support increased manufacturing and sales for the near future.

During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company continued to build out and train its sales force in anticipation of the commercial launch of SkinTE. Consequently, selling and marketing expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 were $4.0 million, of which $0.2 million was non-cash charges for stock-based compensation related to recent new hires.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $25.6 million compared with a net loss of $11.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. This increased loss was driven by increased head count, manufacturing and commercial infrastructure and stock-based compensation. The Company has grown from under 30 employees to over 160 employees during this period.

Cash and Liquidity as of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $44.7 million compared with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $61.8 million on December 31, 2018. Additionally, the Company raised approximately $28.7 million through the issuance of equity in an underwritten offering after March 31, 2019.

In the three months ended March 31, 2019, cash used in operations was $16.6 million. This compares to $3.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2018. The first quarter of 2019 contained certain cash expenses that are unlikely to recur during subsequent quarters and, therefore, the Company anticipates that cash used in operations will decline in subsequent quarters during 2019.

Based on product development and commercialization plans, the Company believes existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be adequate to meet capital needs for at least the next 12 months.

Commercial and Operational Updates

In the first quarter of 2019, at total of 81 patients were treated with SkinTE, representing a 47% increase versus the total number of patients treated in Q4 of 2018. "Paid for" deployments represented 42 of the 81 total cases, while "Product Evaluation" deployments accounted for 39 cases. The number of Product Evaluation cases in Q1 of 2019 exceeded the total number of Product Evaluation cases in the preceding 2 quarters combined, and more than doubled from Q4 of 2018 to Q1 of 2019. There were 42 paid cases in Q1 of 2019, an increase of 17% versus Q4 of 2018. The chronic wound market, in particular, has witnessed the strongest adoption of the wound markets we currently serve.

Clinical Updates

There are currently five ongoing or completed clinical trials or pilot evaluation trials for SkinTE:

Head-to-Head Trial Evaluating SkinTE for the Treatment of Burns: Actively enrolling and we have not observed any adverse reactions to date.

Venous Leg Ulcer Pilot Evaluation Trial: To date, all patients treated with SkinTE who had venous leg ulcers that failed standard of care treatment showed wound closure within 12 weeks following a single application of SkinTE.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Pilot Evaluation Trial: 10 of the 11 patients achieved complete closure within 12 weeks with a single application of SkinTE, and one patient was excluded due to an unrelated infection of previously-placed foot hardware.

Venous Leg Ulcer Multi-Center Randomized Clinical Trial vs Standard of Care: Currently enrolling.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Multi-Center Randomized Clinical Trial vs Standard of Care: Currently enrolling.

Regulatory Updates

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has closed out the July 2018 inspection of the Company's Salt Lake City, UT manufacturing facility, and classified the inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated, or "VAI." Based on FDA's definitions regarding its inspection classifications, a VAI classification means that while FDA found and documented certain conditions during its inspection, FDA is not prepared to take or recommend administrative or regulatory action with respect to such inspectional observations. As the Company has previously reported, following its July 2018 inspection, FDA issued certain inspectional observations on Form FDA 483. As is customary under FDA policy, now that the July 2018 inspection has been closed out, the FDA has released its Establishment Inspection Report, or "EIR." The EIR, like the Form 483, was drafted by the inspectors immediately following the inspection and is dated August 2, 2018. This is before the Company responded to any of the inspectors' initial observations. The Company responded to those observations and engaged in a productive dialog with the FDA. Following the Company's submission of its responses, FDA classified the July 2018 inspection of our Salt Lake City Manufacturing site as VAI. The Company is pleased that the initial inspection of its Salt Lake City, UT manufacturing facility has been closed out with a favorable inspection classification, and looks forward to continuing to manufacture its human cellular and tissue-based products, including SkinTE™, which is impacting patients' lives on a daily basis, as evidenced by recent presentations and publications of data.

About PolarityTE®

PolarityTE is focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures products from the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the Company creates an easily deployable, dynamic and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative method is intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com – Welcome to the Shift®.

About SkinTE™

SkinTE is a human cellular and tissue-based product derived from a patient's own skin intended for the repair, reconstruction, and replacement of skin tissue.

SkinTE is intended to be used by physicians or other appropriate healthcare providers for homologous uses of skin tissues/integument. Patients who have suffered from an event, disease, process or acquired deficit that results in the functional loss or void of skin/integument systems can receive SkinTE as an adjunct and/or in place of split-thickness skin grafting, full-thickness grafting, temporizing skin coverage and/or skin substitute products. SkinTE is for autologous use only. Aseptic technique during harvest and deployment of SkinTE is mandatory. SkinTE is marketed as an HCT/P regulated by the FDA solely under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act and 21 CFR 1271.

POLARITYTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

















March 31, 2019



December 31, 2018





(Unaudited)







ASSETS

























Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34,948



$ 55,673

Short-term investments



9,706





6,162

Accounts receivable



788





712

Inventory



309





336

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,844





1,432

Total current assets



47,595





64,315

Non-current assets:















Property and equipment, net



16,528





13,736

Operating lease right-of-use assets



4,960





–

Intangible assets, net



873





924

Goodwill



278





278

Other assets



378





913

Total non-current assets



23,017





15,851

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 70,612



$ 80,166



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 5,344



$ 6,508

Other current liabilities



2,550





316

Current portion of long-term note payable



529





529

Deferred revenue



90





170

Total current liabilities



8,513





7,523

Long-term note payable, net



494





479

Operating lease liabilities



3,566





–

Other long-term liabilities



1,446





131

Total liabilities



14,019





8,133



















Commitments and Contingencies

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Preferred stock - 25,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018



–





–

Common stock - $.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 21,749,239 and 21,447,088 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



22





21

Additional paid-in capital



424,955





414,840

Accumulated other comprehensive income



53





36

Accumulated deficit



(368,437)





(342,864)

Total stockholders' equity



56,593





72,033

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 70,612



$ 80,166



POLARITYTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2019



2018

Net revenues















Products

$ 297



$ 3

Services



1,168





–

Total net revenues



1,465





3

Cost of sales:















Products



273





1

Services



503





–

Total costs of sales



776





1

Gross profit



689





2

Operating costs and expenses















Research and development



5,352





5,572

General and administrative



17,195





7,573

Sales and marketing



3,953





–

Total operating costs and expenses



26,500





13,145

Operating loss



(25,811)





(13,143)

Other income (expense)















Interest income, net



70





36

Other income, net



168





–

Change in fair value of derivatives



–





1,850

Loss on extinguishment of warrant liability



–





(520)

Net loss



(25,573)





(11,777)

Deemed dividend – accretion of discount on Series F preferred stock



–





(698)

Deemed dividend – exchange of Series F preferred stock



–





(7,057)

Cumulative dividends on Series F preferred stock



–





(191)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (25,573)



$ (19,723)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted:















Net loss

$ (1.18)



$ (1.26)

Deemed dividend – accretion of discount on Series F preferred stock



–





(0.07)

Deemed dividend – exchange of Series F preferred stock



–





(0.75)

Cumulative dividends on Series F preferred stock



–





(0.02)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (1.18)



$ (2.10)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted:



21,594,699





9,377,211



POLARITYTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited, in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2019



2018

Net loss

$ (25,573)



$ (11,777)

Other comprehensive income:















Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities



17





–

Comprehensive loss

$ (25,556)



$ (11,777)



POLARITYTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



















For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019









Common Stock



Additional Paid-in



Accumulated Other Comprehensive



Accumulated



Total Stockholders'









Number



Amount



Capital



Income



Deficit



Equity

December 31, 2018







21,447,088



$ 21



$ 414,840



$ 36



$ (342,864)



$ 72,033

Stock-based compensation expense







–





–





10,327





–





–





10,327

Stock option exercises, net







228,937





1





1,126





–





–





1,127

Vesting of restricted stock units, net







73,214





–





–





–





–





–

Shares withheld for tax withholding on vesting of restricted stock







–





–





(1,338)





–





–





(1,338)

Other comprehensive income







–





–





–





17





–





17

Net loss







–





–





–





–





(25,573)





(25,573)

March 31, 2019







21,749,239



$ 22



$ 424,955



$ 53



$ (368,437)



$ 56,593







For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018





Preferred Stock



Common Stock



Additional Paid-in



Accumulated



Total Stockholders'





Number



Amount



Number



Amount



Capital



Deficit



Equity

December 31, 2017



1,656,838



$ 109,104





7,082,836



$ 7



$ 157,395



$ (269,920)



$ (3,414)

Issuance of common stock in connection with:























































Conversion of Series A preferred stock to common stock



(1,602,099)





(391)





363,036





–





391





–





–

Conversion of Series B preferred stock to common stock



(47,689)





(4,020)





794,820





1





4,019





–





–

Conversion of Series E preferred stock to common stock



(7,050)





(104,693)





7,050,000





7





104,686





–





–

Exchange of Series F preferred stock and dividends to common stock



–





–





1,003,393





1





13,060





–





13,061

Extinguishment of warrant liability



–





–





151,871





–





3,045





–





3,045

Stock-based compensation expense



–





–





–





–





7,445





–





7,445

Deemed dividend – accretion of discount on Series F preferred stock



–





–





–





–





(698)





–





(698)

Cumulative dividends on Series F preferred stock



–





–





–





–





(191)





–





(191)

Series F preferred stock dividends paid in common stock



–





–





11,708





–





306





–





306

Net loss



–





–





–





–





–





(11,777)





(11,777)

March 31, 2018



–



$ –





16,457,664



$ 16



$ 289,458



$ (281,697)



$ 7,777



POLARITYTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)











For the three months ended March 31,





2019



2018

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net loss

$ (25,573)



$ (11,777)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Stock based compensation expense



10,289





7,445

Change in fair value of derivatives



–





(1,850)

Depreciation and amortization



676





318

Loss on extinguishment of warrant liability



–





520

Amortization of intangible assets



51





–

Amortization of debt discount



15





–

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



20





–

Other non-cash adjustments



(7)





–

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(76)





–

Inventory



27





–

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(412)





(108)

Operating lease right-of-use assets



355





–

Other assets



–





(137)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(1,929)





1,648

Other current liabilities



425





–

Deferred revenue



(80)





–

Operating lease liabilities



(343)





–

Other long-term liabilities



(4)





–

Net cash used in operating activities



(16,566)





(3,941)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchase of property and equipment



(1,539)





(3,042)

Purchase of available-for-sale securities



(5,220)





–

Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities



1,700





–

Net cash used in investing activities



(5,059)





(3,042)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from stock options exercised



1,127





–

Payment of contingent consideration liability



(109)





–

Principal payments on financing leases



(118)





–

Net cash provided by financing activities



900





–

Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(20,725)





(6,983)



















Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period



55,673





12,517

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 34,948



$ 5,534



















Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:















Conversion of Series A, B, E preferred stock to common stock

$ –



$ 109,104

Exchange of Series F preferred stock for common stock



–





13,061

Extinguishment of warrant liability



–





2,525

Unpaid liability for acquisition of property and equipment



170





363

Deemed dividend – accretion of discount on Series F preferred stock



–





698

Cumulative dividends on Series F preferred stock



–





191

Series F preferred stock dividends paid in common stock



–





306

Unpaid tax liability related to net share settlement of restricted stock units



1,338





–

Unrealized gain on short-term investments and cash equivalents



17





–

Reclassification of stock based compensation expense that was previously classified as a liability to paid-in capital



38





–



