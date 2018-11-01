PolarityTE® to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Medical Technologies and Diagnostics Forum

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences, announced today it will attend and present at the Canaccord Genuity Medical Technologies and Diagnostics Forum held November 15, 2018 in New York, NY.

A live audio webcast of the Canaccord presentation on November 15, 2018 will be available on the "News/Events" section of PolarityTE's Investor website at polarityte.com/news-media/events or by accessing the link below. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days shortly after the conclusion of the webcast by using the same link.

Link to Webcast

About PolarityTE®

PolarityTE is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. The PolarityTE platform technology begins with a small piece of the patient's own, or autologous, healthy tissue, rather than artificially manipulated individual cells. From this small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic and self-propagating product designed to enhance and stimulate the patient's own cells to regenerate the target tissues. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures with the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process to create the same tissue from which it was derived. PolarityTE's innovative method is intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing.

