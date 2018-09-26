PolarityTE® to Present at the DFCon 2018 Diabetic Foot Global Conference on Clinical Outcomes Associated with SkinTE™

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) announced that the Company will be presenting on its SkinTE technology and clinical outcomes at the 18th annual DFCon Diabetic Foot Global Conference on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Houston, TX.

DFCon is the premier international, interdisciplinary diabetic foot conference in North America. In its 18th year, the course is designed for the wide spectrum of generalists and specialists who diagnose and manage the diabetic foot. Didactic talks, panel discussions, Q&A sessions, specialty symposia and workshops will delve into diagnostic and interventional strategies for diabetic foot ulcers and amputation prevention. Featuring a world-renowned international faculty, DFCon offers the opportunity to review state-of-the-art concepts and techniques. To learn more about DFCon: dfcon.com

The podium presentation entitled "Wound Care in a Box: Clinical Applications of a Novel Autologous Homologous Skin Construct for Full-Thickness Tissue Regeneration," will be given by the Chief Scientific Officer and VP of R&D of PolarityTE, Nikolai Sopko, MD, PhD. The presentation will highlight the platform technology and clinical outcomes data associated with SkinTE. PolarityTE is also sponsoring a lunch symposium on Friday, October 12 to discuss SkinTE with providers and researchers in attendance at the DFCon Global Conference.

"We are eager to present our translational technologies and clinical data associated with SkinTE at the 2018 DFCon Diabetic Foot Global Conference. The presentation provides us a tremendous opportunity to share our results and interact with the incredible thought leaders in the field focused on treating diabetic foot disease," commented Dr. Sopko.

About PolarityTE®

PolarityTE is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. The PolarityTE platform technology begins with a small piece of the patient's own, or autologous, healthy tissue, rather than artificially manipulated individual cells. From this small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic and self-propagating product designed to enhance and stimulate the patient's own cells to regenerate the target tissues. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures with the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process to create the same tissue from which it was derived. PolarityTE's innovative method is intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing.

About SkinTE™

SkinTE is a human cellular and tissue-based product derived from a patient's own skin intended for the repair, reconstruction, and replacement of skin tissue. SkinTE results have shown the regeneration of full-thickness (epidermis, dermis and hypodermis), functionally-polarized skin with all the appendages including hair and glands.

SkinTE is intended to be used by physicians or other appropriate healthcare providers for homologous uses of skin tissues/integument. Patients who have suffered from an event, disease, process or acquired deficit that results in the functional loss or void of skin/integument systems can receive SkinTE as an adjunct and/or in place of split-thickness skin grafting, full-thickness grafting, temporizing skin coverage and/or skin substitute products.

SkinTE is for autologous use only. Aseptic technique during harvest and deployment of SkinTE is mandatory.

SkinTE is marketed as an HCT/P regulated by the FDA solely under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act and 21 CFR 1271. The FDA has specific regulations governing HCT/Ps. HCT/Ps that meet the criteria for regulation solely under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act and 21 CFR 1271 (361 HCT/Ps) are not subject to pre-market clearance or approval requirements, but are subject to post-market regulatory requirements.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. Our actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov).

POLARITYTE, the POLARITYTE logo, and SKINTE are trademarks or registered trademarks of PolarityTE, Inc.

