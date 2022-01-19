Police and Military Simulation Training Market - 36% of Growth to Originate from North America|Cost-effective Virtual Training to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from Police and Military Simulation Training Market study

Police and Military Simulation Training Market size to increase by USD 3.65 billion at a CAGR of 5.41% between 2020 and 2025

billion at a CAGR of 5.41% between 2020 and 2025 3.96% year-over-year growth in 2021

36% market growth to originate in North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Dominant vendors include Arotech Corp., Ascent Flight Training Holdings, BAE Systems Plc, CAE Inc., Cubic Corp., and others

Police and Military Simulation Training Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The police and military simulation training market share growth by the flight segment will be significant for revenue generation. To train pilots of military aircraft, flight simulators such as full-flight (FFS) and flight simulation training devices (FSTD) are used. These are the replica of the airplane cockpit and controls inside the cockpit respectively, which enhances training and the pilot's flying and cueing skills. The rising procurement of both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft and up-gradation of existing fleet and delivery of military aircraft will drive the growth of this segment of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Police and Military Simulation Training Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

Cost-effective virtual training is one of the primary factors leading the global police and military simulation training market growth. The growth is attributed to virtual training as it reduces the supplementary cost of resources including the costs associated with fuel for military platforms, procurement of training ammunition, and operational costs. The minimization of risks associated with real-time training ( personnel, equipment, and devices ) and increased budget allocation for defense and law enforcement will further stimulate the demand for innovative simulation training systems. Moreover, the utilization of an architecture based on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) components will reduce the development costs of customized equipment, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the market in focus.

However, the major challenge to the global police and military simulation training market will be the high investment required for simulation systems. Lack of well-developed infrastructure and space for simulators installation, trained personnel, maintenance staff, and other overhead expenses will impede the growth of the market in focus. The simulator units are expensive, costing a few million, excluding the certification cost for which training academies have to apply individually. Moreover, the cost of movement of trainees and the requirement of network and communication technology are other challenges to the vendors. The complicated certification process and heavy costs may also obstruct the growth during the forecast period.

Police And Military Simulation Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.96 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arotech Corp., Ascent Flight Training Holdings, BAE Systems Plc, CAE Inc., Cubic Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Meggitt Plc, Northrop Grumman Corp., and Raytheon Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

