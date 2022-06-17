Police and Military Simulation Training Market 2021-2025 | Cost-effective Virtual Training to Boost Growth | Technavio

Jun 17, 2022, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Police and Military Simulation Training Market is segmented by geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for police and military simulation training in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA and APAC. The increase in budget allocation to modernize the military fleet and associated simulation training equipment will facilitate the police and military simulation training market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Cost-effective virtual training is one of the primary factors leading the global police and military simulation training market growth. The growth is attributed to virtual training as it reduces the supplementary cost of resources including the costs associated with fuel for military platforms, procurement of training ammunition, and operational costs. The minimization of risks associated with real-time training (personnel, equipment, and devices) and increased budget allocation for defense and law enforcement will further stimulate the demand for innovative simulation training systems. Moreover, the utilization of an architecture based on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) components will reduce the development costs of customized equipment, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the market in focus.
|
Police and Military Simulation Training Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 3.65 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.96
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Arotech Corp., Ascent Flight Training Holdings, BAE Systems Plc, CAE Inc., Cubic Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Meggitt Plc, Northrop Grumman Corp., and Raytheon Technologies Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
One of the major challenges to the global police and military simulation training market will be the high investment required for simulation systems. Lack of well-developed infrastructure and space for simulators installation, trained personnel, maintenance staff, and other overhead expenses will impede the growth of the market in focus. The simulator units are expensive, costing a few million, excluding the certification cost for which training academies have to apply individually. Moreover, the cost of movement of trainees and the requirement of network and communication technology are other challenges to the vendors. The complicated certification process and heavy costs may also obstruct the growth during the forecast period.
The Police and Military Simulation Training Market Covers the Following Areas:
Police and Military Simulation Training Market Sizing
Police and Military Simulation Training Market Forecast
Police and Military Simulation Training Market Analysis
Police and Military Simulation Training Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecast
The market is segmented by product (flight, combat, and maritime) and the market share growth by the flight segment will be significant during the forecast period. To train pilots of military aircraft, flight simulators such as full-flight (FFS) and flight simulation training devices (FSTD) are used. These are the replica of the airplane cockpit and controls inside the cockpit respectively, which enhances training and the pilot's flying and cueing skills. The rising procurement of both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft and up-gradation of existing fleet and delivery of military aircraft will drive the growth of this segment of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Arotech Corp.
- Ascent Flight Training Holdings
- BAE Systems Plc
- CAE Inc.
- Cubic Corp.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Meggitt Plc
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
The police and military simulation training market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Flight - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Combat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Maritime - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arotech Corp.
- Ascent Flight Training Holdings
- BAE Systems Plc
- CAE Inc.
- Cubic Corp.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Meggitt Plc
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
