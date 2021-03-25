'Police Issues Action Center of Illinois' Opens Office in Rosemont, Illinois

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly a year of digital organizing, the National Police Support Fund is hitting the ground with a new office to confront anti-police elected officials head-on and connect with grassroots organizers throughout the state. A new field office for the Police Issues Action Center of Illinois will officially open its doors in Rosemont, Illinois on April 1st.

Their website reads: "Nowhere in America is this more evident than the once-great city of Chicago. Democrat "leaders" Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County DA Kim Foxx are on the front lines of the war on police. Their broken policies and inflated budgets are destroying their police departments from within, and now the plague of disrespect threatens to infect surrounding communities as well."

National Police Support Fund is a national political organization committed to promoting the interests and well-being of American police officers within the public policy process through grassroots political action. This grassroots movement is driven by citizens who believe in supporting the rule of law and honoring the police officers who uphold and enforce it everyday.

The pro-police organization has been engaged in Illinois politics, especially Chicago, for a long time. In October 2020, the organization released a video outlining the harm that Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has caused police, and released a statement in March rebuking the Illinois Police Reform Bill signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker. Their work will continue with local awareness efforts, surveys and reporting, pre and post election initiatives, and free resources available to pro-police Illinois citizens.

National Executive Director Mr. Simon Lewis commented, "This on-the-ground field office will offer more opportunities for us to get involved in local politics and support police across Illinois. As we open our doors, we say to all of the embattled law enforcement officers: "We see and support you. We are here to push back against the progressive politicians that are handcuffing you and making it impossible to effectively protect and serve your communities. National Police Support Fund stands by you and against the violent anti-police rhetoric you and your families are facing. Thank you for your service.""

National Police Support Fund is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions made to National Police Support Fund are not tax-deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

