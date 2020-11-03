PolicyEngage Launches Relationship Management Platform for Public Affairs Leaders

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PolicyEngage ( www.policyengage.com ), a St. Louis-based software company, has launched a relationship management platform – the first of its kind – to connect legislative and regulatory tracking, advocate and donor engagement and media monitoring.

PolicyEngage works with leaders in public affairs, government relations, grassroots advocacy and fundraising, helping them achieve results, mitigate risk and capitalize on state and federal opportunities. The software company serves more than 270 clients nationwide, including Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, nonprofit organizations and governmental consulting firms. Clients include Molson Coors Beverage Company, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and American Student Assistance.

"We're excited to launch our end-to-end platform, a first in the public affairs industry," said Founder and CEO Steven Marciniak. "Whether it's a corporation playing defense against proposed legislation, a trade association launching an advocacy campaign or a nonprofit with a new donor strategy, our mission is to empower organizations to lead unified, impactful efforts."

PolicyEngage specializes in workflow automation with six dynamic products:

TrackBill: track state and federal legislation

track state and federal legislation TrackRegs: track federal regulatory activity

track federal regulatory activity IgniteAdvocacy: engage your members to contact their legislators

engage your members to contact their legislators DonationRocket: raise donations for your cause

raise donations for your cause FlashMention: follow what's happening in the news and social media

follow what's happening in the news and social media Hub: connect all the above products via data triggers ("If this happens … then do that")

"We connect all aspects of public affairs into a single workflow and add intelligent data and automation," Marciniak said. "This way, our clients can make informed decisions and act on them immediately."

About PolicyEngage

