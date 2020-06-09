Policygenius & Brighthouse Financial Launch a Faster, Simpler Way to Access Term Life Insurance

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) and Policygenius , the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, announced today the launch of Brighthouse SimplySelectSM, a new term life insurance product available online through Policygenius. Brighthouse SimplySelect features a fast and simple purchase process that doesn't require invasive testing, allowing an underwriting decision within 24 hours for most applicants. This collaboration between Policygenius and Brighthouse Financial provides a way for consumers to easily secure the life insurance coverage they need from two companies dedicated to helping improve the life insurance-buying experience.

"Brighthouse SimplySelect offers busy people a quick and convenient way to provide the financial security for their families that term life insurance gives," Conor Murphy, chief operating officer, Brighthouse Financial, said. "We are delighted to be working with Policygenius, an industry leader in providing a seamless and easy insurance-purchasing experience."

Brighthouse SimplySelect offers life insurance protection with guaranteed coverage for 10, 20, or 30 years, giving consumers a choice in planning how to provide for loved ones should the unexpected happen. The product also provides guaranteed level premiums, which can help make financial planning more predictable.

To apply, consumers visit the Policygenius website to answer a few questions and then work with a licensed Policygenius agent to complete the application by telephone. There are no required medical exams, and consumers aren't asked to undergo lab work, significantly speeding up the underwriting process and enabling consumers to get a decision faster than is typically possible with a traditional underwriting process.

"We know it's important for families to get the financial protection they need," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius , said. "We are excited for this relationship with Brighthouse Financial to launch Brighthouse SimplySelect to help even more families get life insurance right."

Policygenius has helped more than 30 million people shop for insurance and is one of the largest term life insurance brokers in the United States. It is the leading destination for online comparison and buying of all types of insurance, including life, home, auto and disability insurance. More information on Policygenius and life insurance is available at https://www.policygenius.com/life-insurance/ .

Brighthouse SimplySelect represents the continuation of Brighthouse Financial's expansion of both its broad distribution network and its life insurance product offerings. In 2019, Brighthouse Financial launched Brighthouse SmartCare®, a new hybrid life insurance solution that combines the growth opportunities and death benefit of an indexed universal life insurance policy with protection against the costs of long-term care.

More information on Brighthouse SimplySelect is available at brighthousefinancial.com or by calling Policygenius at 1-855-695-2255.

About Policygenius

Policygenius is the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, with headquarters in New York City and Durham, North Carolina. We've helped more than 30 million people shop for all types of insurance like they shop for everything else — online — and have placed $60 billion in coverage. Policygenius launched in 2014 and is one of the early insurtech pioneers. Policygenius was named to Forbes list of Best Startup Employers (2020), Crain's Fast 50 (2019) and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces (2018, 2019, 2020).

About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they've earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com .

1Ranked by 2018 admitted assets. Best's Review®: Top 200 U.S. Life/Health Insurers. A.M. Best, 2019.

Brighthouse SimplySelectSM Term Life Insurance is issued by, and product guarantees are solely the responsibility of, Brighthouse Life Insurance Company on Policy Forms ICC19-5-30CON and 5-19-30CON. Product availability and features may vary by state. Brighthouse Financial® and its design are registered trademarks of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

