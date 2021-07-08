Policygenius and Ellevest Collaborate on Financial Protection

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Policygenius and Ellevest announced today a new collaboration to offer life insurance fulfillment to Ellevest customers through the Policygenius online marketplace.

Policygenius has helped more than 30 million people shop for insurance and is one of the largest term life insurance platforms in the United States. Ellevest, with $1 billion in client assets under management, is well-known for helping women grow their financial assets, and sought to broaden its marketplace offerings with life insurance. After a comprehensive review of available life insurance providers, Ellevest chose to partner with Policygenius for its top-tier marketplace, accelerated insurance options and commitment to unbiased consumer education and support.

"We hear it time and time again from women that protecting their money is often as important as growing it. Add loved ones into the mix and those feelings become even more intense," Sallie Krawcheck, Ellevest CEO and co-founder, said. "We are thrilled to partner with Policygenius to provide the tools — like life insurance — to help women feel confident about all aspects of their finances."

The pandemic has been particularly challenging for women, who statistically bear the brunt of childcare and housework, with many leaving the workforce over the last year. Almost 1 in 3 mothers tapped their savings to pay for extra expenses during the pandemic, according to a recent survey from Policygenius . Even for women who aren't parents, financial inequity through the gender pay gap persists. Policygenius and Ellevest share a commitment to gender equality and financial support for women.

"Ellevest's mission to support female investors is one we strongly support at Policygenius, and we're excited to work together to help women secure multiple forms of financial protection," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said.

By collaborating with Policygenius, Ellevest is providing its members with comprehensive access to financial protection products that both increase and protect their assets.

About Policygenius:

Policygenius is the leading tech platform for financial protection, from insurance to wills. Since launching in 2014, Policygenius has helped more than 30 million people shop for all types of insurance and has placed nearly $100 billion in coverage. Policygenius is an insurtech pioneer known for its emphasis on digital convenience and consumer education. The company has received numerous accolades including four consecutive years as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, being named to the Forbes Fintech 50 and winning a Bronze Stevie Award for customer service.

To receive Policygenius announcements, email [email protected] . Subscribe to the Easy Money by Policygenius newsletter here .

About Ellevest:

Ellevest is a financial company built by women, for women. After 30 years on Wall Street (including roles as CEO of Merrill Lynch, Smith Barney, and Citi Private), CEO Sallie Krawcheck founded Ellevest because she realized the financial industry was built by men, for men. Designed to get more money in the hands of women, Ellevest offers digital investing, banking services, learning tools, career coaching, financial planning, private wealth management, and impact investing. Ellevest private wealth management is for high net worth clients who want a customized financial strategy. Since launching in 2016, Ellevest has built a community of 3+ million Elle Raisers who believe in financial equality. Ellevest is where women money. To learn more, visit ellevest.com or follow @ellevest on Instagram.

