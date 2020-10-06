Policygenius celebrates one year of Easy Money newsletter with $1,000 giveaway

The weekly Easy Money by Policygenius email newsletter is designed to help busy people improve their finances. Each issue includes essential money news, money moves to make, pro tips from financial experts and fun money gossip. In honor of the newsletter's focus on helping people manage their finances and savings, the $1,000 giveaway is dedicated to saving for future education costs through a 529 plan.

A 529 plan is a type of savings program administered by individual states and designed to help parents save for their child's education expenses. The most common type of 529 plan enables people to open a tax-advantaged investment account to earn money via compound interest.

"A 529 is a great account to consider to help your family save for your child's college tuition," Patrick Hanzel, a CFP® and advanced planning specialist at Policygenius, said. "And because the account takes advantage of compound interest, the earlier you start a 529, the more it could grow."

Each entrant in the 529 Giveaway will receive information on how to open a 529 plan, in case they don't have one already. Entrants will also be subscribed to the Easy Money by Policygenius newsletter so they can get more financial tips each week to bolster their family's finances.

"Easy Money by Policygenius offers readers actionable financial advice in response to the headlines of the week, plus weekly reminders of money moves that are essential to financial health," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said. "This giveaway is about celebrating Easy Money by Policygenius, but also celebrating that, even in a hard year, there are ways to save for the future."

The 529 Giveaway runs for four weeks, from Oct. 6 to Nov. 3, 2020. Anyone over the age of 18 can enter to win by sharing their email. After that, entrants can earn additional entries by liking Policygenius on Facebook, following Policygenius on Twitter and Instagram, and sharing their personal referral link with friends.

Enter the 529 Giveaway here: https://share.easymoneybypolicygenius.com/529-giveaway

