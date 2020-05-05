Policygenius named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for third year in a row

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Policygenius was named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020, a comprehensive measurement of private American companies that create exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits. This is the third consecutive year Policygenius has been named an Inc. Best Workplace.

There were more than 3,000 submissions for the 2020 Best Workplaces list and Inc. chose 395 finalists. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed and audited the data and ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results.

Inc. reported the strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. This includes employee recognition, performance management and diversity.

"From early on, we have prioritized investing in the people we work with, both our internal team members and our customers," said Policygenius CEO and co-founder Jennifer Fitzgerald, who started the online insurance marketplace in 2014 with co-founder Francois de Lame. "We've seen rapid growth over the past year and, as we grow, we're dedicated to continuing to foster an environment that reinforces personal development, team recognition and company celebrations."

Policygenius has seen rapid growth every year since launching in 2014 and announced $100 million in Series D funding this January. In 2019, the company opened a second headquarters in Durham, North Carolina and hired about 180 new employees. Learn more about current career opportunities with Policygenius by visiting: https://www.policygenius.com/careers/ .

About Policygenius: Policygenius is the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, with headquarters in New York City and Durham, North Carolina. We've helped more than 30 million people shop for all types of insurance like they shop for everything else — online — and have placed $45 billion in coverage. Policygenius launched in 2014 and is one of the early insurtech pioneers. Policygenius was named to Forbes list of Best Startup Employers (2020), Crain's Fast 50 (2019) and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces (2018, 2019, 2020).

