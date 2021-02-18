Policygenius Welcomes Jeannie Kim as Vice President and General Manager of Content

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services leader Policygenius announced today the hiring of Jeannie Kim as the company's Vice President and General Manager of Content. Kim will oversee the company's content product strategy and manage the Content team, with the goal of continuing to develop Policygenius into one of the leading content and SEO brands in the personal finance space.

Kim brings more than 20 years of experience in digital content and journalism to Policygenius. Most recently, Kim was Vice President of Content at The Muse, where she led all content strategy and operations and built out the company's content SEO efforts. Prior to that, Kim was co-founder and Chief Content Officer at Samada, a content portal that educates family caregivers on navigating end-of-life issues. She led the sale of the site to Care.com and recognized a passion for the pace and impact of startup companies. Before this, Kim spent seven years at Time Inc., where she was Executive Editor at Health Magazine and Health.com and led strategy for the brand across print, digital and social platforms. She currently advises early-stage startups as part of the AlleyCorp Braintrust.

Kim joins Policygenius at a critical phase in the startup's rapid growth. The company recently reached a new milestone of 550 employees and expanded to a second headquarters in Durham, North Carolina. In 2020, Policygenius announced $100 million in Series D funding as well as an exclusive accelerated underwriting life insurance product in collaboration with Brighthouse Financial. The company also expanded beyond insurance for the first time to offer digital estate planning, bringing its focus on digital convenience and customer education to a new aspect of financial services. Kim will also manage and scale the Policygenius Easy Money weekly newsletter, which is part of the company's ongoing initiative to provide free online education to people curious about how current events impact their wallets.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Jeannie as a leader of our growing Content team," Jennifer Fitzgerald, Policygenius CEO and co-founder, said. "Investing in content has been a pillar of the company's growth strategy since its inception, and Jeannie's impressive experience in digital content will be key to strengthening our brand visibility in the financial services industry."

"The Policygenius Content team has already established themselves as an authority in the insurance space, and useful and engaging content is such a significant part of the product experience," Kim said. "I'm excited to build on that success and establish Policygenius as a best-in-class destination in personal finance."

Kim started her career as a journalist and has created content for Hearst, MSN and American Express Publishing, among many other large publishing companies. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from Harvard University.

About Policygenius: Policygenius is the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, with headquarters in New York City and Durham, North Carolina. We've helped more than 30 million people shop for all types of insurance like they shop for everything else — online — and have placed over $75 billion in coverage. Policygenius launched in 2014 and is one of the early insurtech pioneers. Policygenius launched wills and trusts through a new mobile app in 2020. Policygenius was named to Forbes' list of Best Startup Employers (2020), Crain's Fast 50 (2019) and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces (2018, 2019, 2020).

