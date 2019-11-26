Polin Waterparks Launches The World's Largest Bowl Slide: Time Rider

Time Rider, Polin's brand-new waterslide, features the world's largest bowl with 2 alternate paths. Specially designed for explorers without frontiers! Offering more than 4 paths allows the riders to experience different choices every time, allowing riders to easily extend their time on this extraordinary waterslide. They can travel through time, too. This waterslide will blow the riders minds and they will forget where they are and what time it is. This special waterslide also offers special lighting effects on its wormhole (Functional observation walkway). This special and integrated walkway allows riders to enjoy their time watching others while waiting in line. This wormhole also features a spray system which creates a mystical environ­ment and most importantly, this fog keeps the riders cool while they are waiting for their turn. This water slide offers a whole new visual experience as its fully themed and compatible with Polin's highly coveted Glassy (Fully transparent waterslide). This ride also offers various VR applications. Time Rider is made even more impressive by it's large size, standing tall at 18 meters. Its height is almost the same height of the new interplanetary spacecraft which was recently developed by humankind.

Unique Benefits

World's largest bowl waterslide: World's largest bowl with 2 alternate paths.

Streamlined and iconic time travel construction integrated within the slide: This waterslide will blow the riders minds and they will forget where they are and what time it is.

Functional observation walkway: It allows all riders to enjoy their time watching other people's experiences while waiting in line under a mystical fog which also keeps them cool.

Construction with special animated lighting: This special waterslide also offers special lighting effects on its wormhole (Functional Observation Walkway)

Zero gravity, maximum acceleration & more than four alternative paths: Feeling the zero gravity and maximum acceleration will conquer the universe with screams and fun.

High capacity "6 riders raft" & side drop of 40 degrees: Designed for big family rafts of 6 riders, sliding in a 175 meter-long water slide with maximum speed of 9 meters per second.

Optional "Glassy" (Fully Transparent Waterslide): This new and special artifact is compatible with Polin's special Glassy (Fully transparent fiberglass waterslide)

Compatible with VR applications: Time Rider is a very big and fully themed waterslide offering various VR applications.

Polin will officially introduce the world's largest bowl waterslide at the 2019 IAAPA Expo at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, USA on November 19th-22nd. Polin invites all of its friends and partners to visit its booth (#847 in North Exhibit Hall A) to discover the attraction in person.

About Polin Waterparks

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the waterparks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, production and installation of waterparks, waterslides and water-play attractions. Polin has completed 3,000 waterpark projects in 105 countries around the world. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first waterparks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.

For more info, visit www.polin.com.tr or contact Sohret Pakis at +90-262-656-6467 or sohret.pakis@polin.com.tr.

SOURCE Polin Waterparks