Polin Waterparks: The Roadmap Towards Net-Zero Waterparks

Although it is generally believed that COP26, hosted in Glasgow in Nov 2021, fell short of achieving the pledges needed to reduce emissions enough to achieve the Paris Agreement pledge, full commitment to the pledges made could keep the limit within reach. The US-China Agreement to work together to enhance climate action and India's pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 is a sign that governments are stepping up their efforts. The pledge by more than 450 banks, insurers, pension funds, and other firms that collectively manage $130 trillion to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 via the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero is an important landmark of corporate action towards climate change mitigation.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria are becoming increasingly important in the evaluation of potential investments and companies across many industries are following new regulations and adjusting their practices accordingly. However, the amusement parks industry is still lagging behind in this respect. This is especially true for Scope 3 emissions, whose main point of reference in terms of calculation standards, baseline analysis and commitments are based on the Science Based Targets initiative. Scope 3 emissions refer to all indirect emissions that occur in a company's value chain and usually constitute the most significant part of a company's footprints.

What this means for the waterpark industry is that an amazing waterpark is not enough anymore. Furthermore, a sustainable waterpark should be part of a broader vision, that of a Net-Zero future! To make this vision a reality, it is necessary to have principles for validating and claiming credibility in projects.

Today, our vision is that Polin Waterparks will become NET-ZERO based on Sustainable Products and Services.

As a global market leader in design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of water parks and water play attractions and the pioneer of innovation, it is our pleasure to announce our latest innovation on services that we start offering in the waterpark industry. In 2019, an innovative Sustainability Project kicked off under the name of WISHSF in Polin Waterparks with AVATAR INVESTMENT GROUP and in 2021, BRIGHT is released! Under BRIGHT, we commit to achieve solutions with our vast experience for much more sustainable amusement facilities! Our "Bright" vision features engineering solutions for sustainable facilities, integrated services for energy & water intelligence, consultancy services towards Net-Zero Emissions and green operation and monitoring services. LET'S BE RIGHT FOR A BRIGHTER FUTURE!

Polin Waterparks is also developing KPIs (key performance indicators) that will help assess the carbon footprint of a waterpark. These will help the amusement industry to pinpoint emissions and focus more on commitments, strategies and action planning towards net-zero.

So how will Polin Waterparks achieve Net-Zero status? It all starts with a new internal and external corporate strategy that will set the tone of our overarching philosophy. This will be followed by a roadmap towards Net-Zero of Polin Waterparks that will set our ambition in the following steps: Re-engineering of Polin Waterparks' processes and activities to counter Scope 1 & 2 emissions, greening of our supply chain to minimize Scope 3 emissions and creating a range of new sustainable products developed under our Bright line.

Today in order to accelerate a global transformation of the amusement industry for a decarbonized future, Polin Waterparks extends an open invitation for collaboration in the amusement industry to counter Scope 3 emissions and implement responsible investment funding. Only by working together can we make a difference!

We will work in the most efficient way with our team, our clients and the guests of waterparks to create a more sustainable future!

We are innovating against climate crisis, that is why we will become a major disruptor for a decarbonized future! As a leading waterpark manufacturer, we will evolve corporations that are developing smart and sustainable technologies for the future in order to build water-intelligent waterparks!

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the water parks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of water parks and water-play attractions. Polin has completed more than 3,500 waterpark projects in 109 countries around the world and is the biggest water slide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first water parks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations. More

