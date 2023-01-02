Political activist Chaz Stevens Takes on 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Author With Help From ESADoggy

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaz Stevens, a well-known political activist from Deerfield Beach, FL is making waves against the lawmaker who wrote Florida's legally disputed "Don't Say Gay" bill. Earlier this month, the law's sponsor, Fl. State Rep. Joe Harding, resigned amidst federal charges concerning fraud and money laundering associated with pandemic-era small business loans.

Dr. Frank-N-Furter and former Fl. State Rep Joe Harding Chaz Stevens, Political Activist and CEO, ESADoggy

Harding made another splash in 2022 with the passage of FL House Bill 1557 - Parental Rights in Education, better known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. This groundbreaking legislation restricts how gender identity and sexual orientation are discussed in public school classrooms for students from kindergarten to grade 3; instruction on these topics is restricted for older grades too.

Stevens, a long-time champion of LGBTQ+ rights and equality, has turned his attention to Harding's arrest with proposed selfie stations featuring an image of Harding alongside Dr. Frank-N-Furter from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Emblazoned with the words "Say Jail," these 5ft x 4ft displays, to be installed on public property, are designed to draw maximum attention.

"Once more, we rise in support of queer folk everywhere," Stevens wrote on his GoFundMe page for the project.

He plans to raise $10,000 to build and deploy selfie stations across Florida during 2023, starting with proposed installations in the LGBTQ-friendly communities of Lake Worth, Orlando, Key West, and St. Petersburg.

Said Stevens, "For the last year, the gay community had to bite their tongue every time they heard 'Don't Say Gay.' Let's flip the script and 'Say Jail'; reminding ourselves about who is passing these reprehensible edicts and their hateful values."

"While Harding's worrying about actually going to jail, let's poke fun at him along the way."

It's been a busy year for the activist, who has worked on several initiatives. This spring, he moved to ban the Bible in schools after the Florida Department of Education's banned 54 math textbooks. His 'Messin' With Texas' campaign included sending posters reading 'In God we trust', written in Arabic to Lone Star State public schools.

Stevens also sought to lead a Satanic prayer at Florida high school football games after the U.S. Supreme Court backed a Washington coach's right to pray at the 50-yard line.

Said Stevens, "My efforts and those of my company, ESADoggy, can be a powerful lever of change, driving progressive social justice by advancing the strategies and tools that deal with issues such as protecting democracy, LGBTQ+ matters, and racial inequality. Nonviolent methods of conflict resolution have been shown time and again as the most efficient way to achieve peace and justice. Like Ben & Jerry's, I mix corporate duty with social responsibility. Without ESADoggy, none of this would be possible."

