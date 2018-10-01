Political Candidates Highlight Disability Issues

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As voters head to the polls, candidates for U.S. Senate and governor, as well as local candidates in New York City and Los Angeles, have outlined their views on ensuring equal employment opportunities for the one-in-five Americans with a disability by responding to a questionnaire by the disabilities advocacy group RespectAbility.

Candidates from all sides of the aisle completed the questionnaire, showing that disability rights is a nonpartisan issue. The responses also are geographically-diverse, coming from states around the country, as politicians are paying more attention to the disability community.

"Our nation was founded on the principle that anyone who works hard should be able to get ahead in life," said RespectAbility's President, Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi. "People with disabilities deserve equal opportunity to earn an income and achieve independence just like anyone else."

According to a recent survey, 74 percent of likely voters have a disability themselves or have a family member or a close friend with disabilities. The upcoming elections and their results will have an impact on people with disabilities, so it is important to become familiar with the candidates' thoughts on certain issues.

"Candidates for office ignore the disability community at their peril," said former U.S. Representative and Dallas Mayor Steve Bartlett. Bartlett, who was a primary author of the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, is the chairman of RespectAbility.

RespectAbility is nonpartisan and does not endorse candidates. The questionnaire is purely for educational purposes.

Every major party candidate for senate and governor was given an equal opportunity to address these issues and if they are not listed below, it is because they declined to answer. Is your state's candidate missing? There's still time for him or her to respond and be included! Check out this linked Excel list for candidates' contact information so you can call, email or tweet them encouraging them to complete the questionnaire!

View all responses here: https://www.respectability.org/2018/10/questionnaire-responses.

State Gubernatorial Candidate View Full Answers Alabama Walter Maddox therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/alabama-maddox Alaska Bill Walker (dropped out of race) therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/17/bill-walker Colorado Jared Polis therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/colorado-polis Florida Andrew Gillum therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/florida-gillum Hawaii David Ige therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/17/david-ige Hawaii Andria Tupola therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/08/andria-tupola Illinois JB Pritzker therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/illinois-pritzker Iowa Fred Hubbell therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/iowa-hubbell Kansas Laura Kelly therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/kansas-kelly Michigan Bill Schuette therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/michigan-schuette ‎ Nevada Steve Sisolak therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/04/steve-sisolak-nevada State Senate Candidate View Full Answers Delaware Robert Arlett therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/delaware-arlett Hawaii Ron Curtis therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/17/ron-curtis Maryland Ben Cardin therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/maryland-cardin Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/massachusetts-warren ‎ Nevada Dean Heller therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/17/dean-heller Nevada Jacky Rosen therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/08/jacky-rosen North Dakota Heidi Heitkamp therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/north-dakota-heitkamp Ohio Sherrod Brown therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/ohio-brown Pennsylvania Bob Casey therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/25/pennsylvania-casey ‎

Candidates running for local office in Los Angeles and New York City also responded to a local candidate questionnaire. View their responses as well:

New York City candidates: therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/26/nyc-candidates

Los Angeles area candidates: therespectabilityreport.org/2018/10/26/la-candidates

