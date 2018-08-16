Political Organizations, Unions And Associations Global Market Report 2018

NEW YORK, August 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary







Political organizations, unions and associations promote a political platform or set of policies or the civic and social interests of their members. They include civic and social organizations, business associations, professional organizations, labor unions and similar labor organizations, political organizations, and other similar organizations.







The global political organizations, unions and associations market was valued at $331.6 billion in 2017. Western Europe was the largest geographic region accounting for $119.64 billion or 36.08% of the global market. And the USA was the largest country accounting for $84.19 billion or 25.39% of the global political organizations, unions and associations market.







Social media is being increasingly adopted by political organizations, unions and associations. Social media offers an instant way to measure the strength and influence of a political unit or a union by the number of followers in various social media such as Twitter, Facebook etc.







Several large and small political organizations, unions and associations are increasingly adopting social media to instantly update their followers about issues and news and also take inputs from members. Several individuals are depending on social media for updates from political organizations, associations and individuals.







Political Organizations, Unions And Associations Market Global Report 2018 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global political organizations, unions and associations market.







Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the political organizations, unions and associations? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The political organizations, unions and associations market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.







The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider services market, and compares it with other markets.



• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.



• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.



• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.



• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.



• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.



• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.



• The political organizations, unions and associations market section of the report gives context. It compares the political organizations, unions and associations market with other segments of the political organizations, unions and associations market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses Expenditure Per Capita, The Political Organizations, Unions And Associations Market Indicators Comparison.







Scope



Markets Covered: Civic And Social Organizations; Business Associations; Professional Organizations; Labor Unions And Similar Labor Organizations; Political Organizations; Others







Companies Mentioned: Southern Baptist churches, Democratic Party, Republican Party, G8 Education, The Salvation Army







Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.







Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa







Time series: Five years historic and forecast.







Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, The Political Organizations, Unions And Associations Market Indicators Comparison.







Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.







Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.











