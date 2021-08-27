Political Risk Yearbook Online 2021: One-Year Subscription, Campus Wide, IP Authenticated Access

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Political Risk Yearbook Online" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now online only, the Political Risk Yearbook includes all 100 PRS Country Reports in a convenient online portal, with IP authenticated access included. Based on the Political Risk Services rating system, each report provides all forecasts and ratings for each of the 100 countries covered within the three most likely political scenarios, including 18-month and 5-year forecasts which can be viewed online or downloaded in PDF format for future use.

Delivery Includes:

One-Year Subscription

Campus Wide

IP Authenticated Access

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8bz658

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

