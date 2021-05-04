Poll: Blacks Report BDO "Very Helpful" in Vaccine Decision

In a recent poll on the BDO website, 57.76% of respondents said that BDO was "very helpful" with their decision to get vaccinated, with another 11.49% saying the site was "somewhat helpful." That's over two-thirds of over 1600 respondents saying that BDO helped their decision to get vaccinated. These results indicate that BDO continues to be the site that Black Americans trust to get the most accurate information about the vaccine.

The message and methodology has been clear from the beginning. BDO chose to be the source where Black Americans can go to get the facts about the virus and vaccine(s) so informed decisions can be made. BDO polled their audience throughout the pandemic to gauge attitudes and concerns about the vaccines and identified a significant shift. Vaccine hesitancy by Blacks was averaging around 60% but later dropped down to only 22% saying they will not get the vaccine.

BDO recognized Blacks need information about when, where, and how to get the vaccine. One of the innovations added to the BDO comprehensive website is the COVID-19 Resource Center . The center is a repository of the latest articles about COVID and the vaccines. It contains video clips of the nation's top experts providing facts and answers to the most asked questions about the vaccine. The resource center also has links to vaccine centers around the country that are in the Black community and showcases BDO users' personal stories around why they chose to get the vaccine. Additionally, BDO will be launching its Vaccine Rollout: When, Where, & How Facebook Live series to inform and educate Black Americans on the specifics of how to get vaccinated. BDO has even developed a short instructional video on how to navigate the center to be able to maximize its usefulness to their audience.

BDO's long term goal is to eradicate health disparities for Black Americans.

For over 15 years, BlackDoctor.org has dedicated itself to providing culturally accurate and relevant information to its audience of over 20 million. BDO is the largest and most trusted source of health and wellness content for Black consumers and posts daily to provide the most current and up-to-date information. BDO does not tell people to take the vaccine. Instead, the site has focused on providing facts for informed decision-making and information on how those who want the vaccine can get it. Based on this latest survey, this approach is having an enormously positive effect on how Blacks view the vaccine.

BDO: "Where wellness and culture connect!"

