Pollo Campero Launches New Camperitos

Avocado Ranch: A smooth and creamy blend of avocado, buttermilk, garlic and a hint of cumin

Frank's RedHot Sweet Chili: A pulpy, zesty sauce made with fresh chili peppers that is a slightly sweet, full-bodied alternative to traditional hot sauces

"Our juicy new Camperitos are now packed with the same amazing flavor Campero fans have loved for 50 years, and we know our guests are going to love them," said Pollo Campero Director of Marketing Federico Valiente. "We are always looking for ways to offer our guests even more flavor, and our two limited-time sauce options will definitely deliver."

Camperitos are available in a six- or nine-count meal; either sauced or with one dipping sauce plus a choice of one side and a tortilla or dinner roll. Families or larger groups may choose the 30-count Camperitos that comes sauced or with a choice of two dipping sauces. A three-count kid's meal is also available.

Beginning April 28 through May 26, guests can get a buy-one, get-one deal on the six-count or nine-count Camperitos meal, or add six Camperitos to any Family Meal for only $3. There is no code needed for this deal. The limited time offer is available on Campero.com, through the Pollo Campero app and in-store.

‍About Pollo Campero

Founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a fast service chicken restaurant brand specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu offering individual and family meals. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken and citrus flavor-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and hand-prepared daily. Since its beginnings as a tiny, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Kendra Byrd or Kim Cooper

[email protected] or [email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Pollo Campero