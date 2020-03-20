Pollo Campero Offers Free Meals To First Responders, Medical Personnel In March

"Our first responders and medical personnel are on the front lines in the fight against the virus. We want to recognize their heroism by feeding them a delicious meal so they can have one less thing to worry about," said Campero USA Managing Director Luis Javier Rodas. "One of our core values is 'Campero Family,' which means we truly believe that family values are essential and that our family extends beyond our doors and into our communities. We are in this together."

While people are social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Pollo Campero is also offering free delivery on all orders placed through the website or app.

Pollo Campero has 78 U.S. restaurants in 18 states and the District of Columbia. Its menu focuses on fresh and flavorful chicken meals that are hand-prepared in three ways: Campero Fried, Citrus-Grilled or Extra Crunchy. A full menu is available here.

‍About Pollo Campero

Founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a fast-casual chicken restaurant brand specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu offering individual and family meals. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken, citrus flavor-infused grilled chicken and extra crunchy chicken that is always fresh and never frozen. Since its beginnings as a tiny, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

