Pollo Campero Partners with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to Help Families Receive Lifesaving Care and Treatment

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® this fall by collecting donations for St. Jude, where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. These contributions will help ensure that families at St. Jude can focus on what truly matters – helping their child live.

From Thursday, November 1 through December 31, contributors can donate at the register at participating Pollo Campero restaurants to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

"We are honored to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help advance their mission. St. Jude works tirelessly day-in and day-out to provide families lifesaving treatment. Our team is inspired by their work," says Luis Javier Rodas, Managing Director/COO, Campero USA Corp.

Since the brand's beginnings in 1971, its purpose has been to delight friends and families with flavorful chicken meals. "Campero Family" is one of the brand's core values which not only speaks to its offerings, but also to its commitment to the people and communities it serves. To date, Pollo Campero has raised $28M globally supporting St. Jude partners in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases in Guatemala & El Salvador.

As Pollo Campero continues to expand its United States presence, the flavorful chicken chain looks to do so with partners who hold the same core values. St. Jude freely shares its research, which allows for doctors and scientists worldwide to use that knowledge to save children everywhere. Pollo Campero is proud to call St. Jude Children's Research Hospital part of the Campero Family, and looks to continue joint efforts to make a difference in lives both in the United States and around the world.

To learn more about how you can support St. Jude patients and families, visit stjude.org.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is a fast-casual chicken restaurant brand specialized in flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu offering both individual and family meals. Our menu was developed using a combination of familiar & unique flavors in Pollo Campero's hand-breaded, tender, juicy and crunchy traditional fried chicken, citrus flavor-infused grilled chicken and extra crunchy chicken that is always fresh & never frozen. Pollo Campero first opened its doors as a tiny, family-owned restaurant in Guatemala in 1971 with the goal of treating family and friends to its prized chicken recipe passed down from generation to generation. Today, there are more than 350 restaurants around the world and Campero is accelerating growth. To learn more about Pollo Campero visit us.campero.com. Follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

