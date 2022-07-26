POLLO CAMPERO TURNS UP THE HEAT WITH NEW SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

Available now, the new Spicy Chicken Sandwich is available on its own or in a meal with a choice of Pollo Campero's unique sides that include Campero Beans, Yuca Fries, Sweet Plantains or the latest seasonal side, Guacamole. For a limited time, guests can buy one Spicy Chicken Sandwich Meal and get a second meal for free.

"With our new Spicy Chicken Sandwich, we've raised the bar on what fans can expect from Pollo Campero," said Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Luis Javier Rodas. "Our Habanero Mayo, paired with our flavorful, one-of-a-kind Campero chicken, packs a punch and makes our new Spicy Chicken Sandwich the stand out choice among all the other contenders."

Can't take the heat? Starting July 29, Pollo Campero fans in select cities can enjoy a free drink with their spicy sandwich purchase when the local temperature in their city reaches a certain degree. For example, when the mercury hits 95 in Dallas, area fans will be notified via email that the deal is active. Houston, Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C., will also participate. Consumers should sign up for the email list and select their favorite location to get a shot at the specials, which will include codes for 50% off a Spicy Chicken Sandwich later in the summer.

The new Spicy Chicken Sandwich — the restaurant's spiciest innovation to date — joins Pollo Campero's famously flavorful menu of thoughtfully prepared, slow-marinated grilled chicken, fried chicken and fresh sides.

Family-founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a fast service restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu offering individual and family meals made with quality ingredients. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation and a fried chicken recipe that is considered a national treasure of Guatemala, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken and slow-marinated, citrus-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and prepared daily. Pollo Campero also offers hand-selected, farm-to-restaurant sides inspired by the brand's roots in Latin America. Since its beginnings as a small, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

