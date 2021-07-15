Polly and ICE Mortgage Technology Deepen Partnership to Deliver Bid Tape Management to Encompass Users

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polly™ today announced that it is expanding its partnership with ICE Mortgage Technology™, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure by making Polly's Loan Trading Exchange available through Encompass®, the industry's most recognized loan origination software. The result is a more streamlined workflow designed to efficiently improve profitability and scale in a single platform.

By leveraging the strength of both companies, lenders can start to move away from manual processes and into more automated solutions. With Polly's Loan Trading Exchange available in Encompass, lenders can eliminate the manual bid tape process by accessing solutions that enable them to review multiple bids at the same time, and connect to capital market solutions including real-time pricing and trading. The first phase of this new partnership enables lenders to remain in Encompass and easily access Polly from Encompass with future enhancements enabling an integrated system to system delivery and ecosystem designed to shorten the lenders' trading workflow with 93% of aggregators available through Encompass Investor Connect.

"Polly is pleased to expand our partnership with ICE Mortgage Technology to further integrate our capital markets solution within Encompass," said Adam Carmel, Founder and CEO, Polly. "By adding our solution through Encompass, we are making it easier for lenders to have more insight and flexibility into the loan acquisition process to enable faster and more profitable trades for lenders, thereby benefitting the originator and ultimately the consumer."

ICE Mortgage Technology and Polly have established a close go-to-market partnership, enabling their respective customers to benefit.

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to help automate the mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration, and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring high levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About Polly

Polly, founded in 2019 by a seasoned team of mortgage and technology experts, is a fast-growing mortgage technology company transforming the mortgage capital markets industry. Polly provides a revolutionary, end-to-end capital markets ecosystem that lenders trust to optimize performance from rate lock to loan sale and delivery. Polly increases gain on sale execution, automates workflows and provides actionable data analytics for its customers. Polly is based in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit polly.io

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

Press Contacts

Jeff Krischer

Polly

(415) 244-3760

[email protected]

SOURCE PollyEx, Inc

Related Links

www.pollyex.com

