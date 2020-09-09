PollyEx™ Announces Integration With Freddie Mac's Cash-Released XChange(SM)

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PollyEx ™ Inc., a provider of SaaS solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced that it has completed its integration with Freddie Mac's Cash-Released XChangeSM, enabling Freddie Mac sellers the ability to price and commit Cash-Released XChange-eligible loans from within the PollyEx's loan trading exchange.

PollyEx is dedicated to improving the most important transaction in the mortgage supply chain: loan pricing and the loan sale into the capital markets. PollyEx's suite of products are designed to increase loan sale execution, streamline capital markets functions, and provide best in class data analytics to optimize the P&L for its users. Its bi-directional integration with Freddie Mac's Cash-Released XChange improves the speed and accuracy of pricing and committing during the loan sale process and ensures seamless and error-free data flow between the systems.

"We are excited to complete our integration with Freddie Mac's Cash-Released XChange, interfacing our technology to deliver true value to our shared customer base," said PollyEx Founder and CEO, Adam Carmel. "Our integration with Cash-Released XChange brings innovation and transparency to the secondary mortgage market; creating efficiencies and saving countless hours of manual data entry for banks, mortgage companies and credit unions during the loan sale process."

PollyEx, founded by a seasoned team of mortgage and technology experts, is a leading provider of mortgage capital markets software designed to transform the loan trading process for mortgage lenders. PollyEx's revolutionary technology powers the mortgage industry's first Loan Pricing and Settlement System (LPSS). PollyEx increases gain on sale execution, automates workflows and provides actionable data analytics for its customers. PollyEx is based in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.pollyex.com .

