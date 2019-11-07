PollyEx, Inc Announces Integration With Freddie Mac Loan Selling Advisor®

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PollyEx™ Inc., a provider of SaaS solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced that it is now integrated with Freddie Mac Loan Selling Advisor® through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). The bi-directional integration connects PollyEx's Loan Trading Exchange with Freddie Mac seller data, delivering real-time pricing and automated commitment functions for Freddie Mac clients.

PollyEx is dedicated to improving the most important transactions in the mortgage supply chain: loan pricing and loan sales for capital markets. PollyEx's suite of products are designed to increase loan sale execution, streamline capital market's functions, and provide best-in-class data analytics to optimize profit and loss for its users. The bi-directional integration with Loan Selling Advisor improves the speed and accuracy of pricing and committing during the loan sale process and ensures seamless and error-free data flow between the two systems.

"We are thrilled to partner with Freddie Mac and interface our technology to deliver value to our shared customer base," said PollyEx Founder and CEO Adam Carmel. "Our integration with Freddie Mac brings innovation and transparency to the secondary mortgage market creating efficiencies and exposing the true best execution for banks, mortgage companies and credit unions during the loan sale process. We look forward to a successful relationship with Freddie Mac."

About PollyEx, Inc.

PollyEx was founded by a seasoned team of mortgage and technology experts to transform the loan trading process for buyers and sellers. PollyEx's next-generation technology powers the mortgage industry's first spot market loan trading exchange. The PollyEx loan trading exchange facilitates the loan sale transaction for mortgage lenders, delivering a true best-execution trade and providing advanced settlement data analytics. PollyEx is based in San Francisco, California. More information is available at https:// www.pollyex.com

