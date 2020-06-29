Polu Kai Services President Sean P. Jensen Named As One Of The Washington Business Journal's Veterans In Business Honoree For 2020

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Vice President Dawn Kelly-Wall announces that Sean P. Jensen, President of Polu Kai Services, LLC was named to the Washington Business Journal's Veterans in Business list of honorees for 2020. The list of award winners, which was announced Friday by the Washington Business Journal, showcases veteran business owners who are making a difference to veterans in the workplace, and the community with their philanthropic and volunteer spirit to giving back to those who served. Numerous Nominations were received from around the Washington DC Metropolitan area. There will be a special print section highlighting their stories in print and online July 10.

"Sean has gone the extra mile to assist the community, veteran and minority owned small businesses, active duty and veterans any way he can, from hiring veterans and giving them a chance to transition into the civilian workforce. He's a mentor and leader to his company and those around him. He is constantly assisting charity efforts focused on the military, veterans, first responders, foster kids, children in need and worthy causes that bring positive changes to our society. He has given his free time to speak to veterans, small business owners and non-profit organizations. Most recently he was asked to be the keynote speaker and Guest of Honor for the 2019 MWSS-371 Marine Corps Ball in Tucson, AZ. Lastly, through his book Sergeant to CEO: A Foster Kids Lessons in Family Fidelity and Financial Success he has inspired many in the service and those transitioning out to civilian life. It's not only veterans though, his book has reached people from all walks of life. Looking for inspiration many have related to his personal story. Sean is truly selfless, and disadvantaged youths and members of the military are something very close to his heart. We are proud to see our leader selected as one of a dozen 2020 WBJ Veteran Honorees chosen this year." states Dawn Kelly-Wall.

Jensen states I am thankful for the honor and I was very surprised to be named as an honoree "I had no idea that I was nominated for this award. I really don't think about my impacts. So many people helped me in my life. It's engrained in me, when I see it's in my power to help, I just do it. I just act. I always try to stay under the radar. " Smiling he said, "It looks like you all caught me this time. I guess you never realize who's watching and I thank you all for this acknowledgement, it is very humbling."

About Polu Kai Services (PKS)

Founded in May 2002, PKS is an award winning, Native Hawaiian, Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business. PKS performs Construction, Construction Management Services and Environmental Services throughout North America and overseas.

