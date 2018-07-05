Polunsky Beitel Green Partners Selected to 2018 Texas Super Lawyers List

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Name partners Allan Polunsky and Jay Beitel of Polunsky Beitel Green, LLP, have been selected to the 2018 Texas Super Lawyers list of the leading attorneys in the state. Honorees are voted to the list by their peers, with selection limited to the top 5 percent of Texas lawyers.

Mr. Polunsky and Mr. Beitel were named on the exclusive listing based on their expertise in real estate law. Mr. Polunsky was first selected to Super Lawyers in 2003. Both he and Mr. Beitel have been recognized every year since 2006.

The two experienced lawyers were among the first 50 in Texas to be Board Certified in both Residential Real Estate Law and Commercial Real Estate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

For 42 years, Polunsky Beitel Green has been exclusively dedicated to providing document preparation, document review, full loan closing services, and legal regulatory and compliance support for many of the nation's leading residential mortgage originators.

Founded in 1976, Polunsky Beitel Green, LLP, is the state's oldest and largest law firm focused exclusively on residential mortgage lending. From its offices in San Antonio, Dallas and Houston, the firm serves banks and mortgage companies in Texas and throughout the country.

