Poly Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: PLT) today announced it expects to release its fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on October 29, 2020.

The company will host a conference call on the same day at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern to discuss these results. Investors are invited to listen to this event by accessing the webcast link on Poly's Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com/

About Poly

Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partners' services. Poly is one of the global industry leaders offering headsets, video and audio conferencing, desk phones, analytics and services. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

