Poly Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change from "PLT" to "POLY"

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: PLT), today announced that its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will change to "POLY" at the open of market trading on Monday, May 24, 2021. Poly, formerly Plantronics and Polycom, has traded under the ticker "PLT" since Plantronics' initial public offering in 1994.

"As we celebrate the bold new direction of our company, updating our stock ticker is an important step in this process and our company's long-term business strategy," said Dave Shull, President and CEO of Poly. "At Poly, we are committed to creating mission critical gear to outfit today's workforce, and enable crystal-clear communications from wherever you work."

Poly is announcing the change today, though the update will officially take effect on May 24, 2021, as Poly celebrates the company's 60th anniversary (Plantronics was founded on May 18th, 1961).

No action is required from Poly shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change. Poly's common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.

