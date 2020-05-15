Poly Announces Update to Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today announced it expects to release its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

On April 15, 2020, the Company provided a business update, which included updated financial guidance and specific steps the company was taking to maximize financial flexibility and liquidity. There is no change to the financial guidance provided in the previous business update, including the expectation that GAAP revenues for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 will be in the range of $395 million to $405 million, and that adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA will be above the high-end of the previously provided guidance range of $20 million to $45 million.

The company will host a webcast on the same day at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern to discuss these results. Investors are invited to listen to this event by accessing the webcast link on Poly's Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com/

About Poly

Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT) is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partners' services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Poly Media Contacts:

Mike Iburg

Investor Relations

(831) 458-7533

Edie Kissko

Corporate Communications

(213) 369-3719

SOURCE Plantronics, Inc.

