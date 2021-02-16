Poly Rove Wireless Phones are the First and Only Phones to Bring Microban Antimicrobial Technology to the Frontlines

The Poly Rove Family , including Poly Rove 30 and Poly Rove 40 phones, are designed to stay cleaner longer and come with Microban's antimicrobial technology built-in for a 99 percent cleaner phone surface. As warehouses and shift floors around the world continue to open, this technology not only actively helps fight the growth of product damaging bacteria, it also offers antimicrobial protection without affecting the appearance, functions or durability of Poly's devices. The antimicrobial technology is integrated during manufacturing, which inhibits the growth of bacteria and germs for the lifespan of the device. This means complete defense against bacteria on Poly Rove phones integrated with Microban in high-touch workplaces.

"Microban is incredibly proud to partner with Poly to bring to market phones and conferencing devices that feature our patented antimicrobial protection," said Michael Ruby, vice president of global built-in business at Microban. "With Microban's 'always on' technology now incorporated into Poly's most popular pro-grade solutions; we're delivering product protection that empowers Poly customers all around the world."

Poly Rove Family

Poly Rove devices are designed to outfit critical and essential workplaces for the ultimate confidence in collaboration and communication. Poly Rove devices can be taken on the move, even in the largest facilities, and can be scaled to support up to 1,000 handsets. In addition to exclusively featuring Microban technology, Poly Rove phones are ruggedized with an IP65 rating to be dust-proof and water-resistant, making them tough enough for industries like healthcare, manufacturing and retail where employees often share phone handsets throughout the day. With the Poly Rove R8 DECT repeater, you'll maintain DECT encryption without sacrificing security when you need to move about and talk at a greater range.

Poly Rove phone systems come with Poly's pro-grade audio with HD voice and enhanced background noise suppression for premium call clarity. Programmable line keys and a large display screen provide easy navigation so no one misses a critical call, whether from a warehouse floor or an emergency room.

"According to our research, businesses across industries are looking for ways to improve their workplace and employees rated antimicrobial treatment as the most necessary feature among a list of safe-office solutions," said Irwin Lazar, president and principal analyst, Metrigy. "We expect to see demand for these types of features will only increase."

"Our partnership with Microban is a prime example of our commitment to prioritizing the well-being of our customers and employees in every workplace, including our own," said John Lamarque, vice president and general manager of voice collaboration and professional headset business unit, Poly. "By combining Microban's product protection with Poly's expertise in wireless DECT security and audio, our customers and employees can feel confident while using our devices as they get back to work in warehouses, retail centers, and hospitals around the world."

For seamless management of devices for IT, Poly's cloud-based device management software, provides a central, secure portal for IT professionals to stage, deploy and manage devices from anywhere. This cloud management software is available through select service providers (some services sold separately).

For more information on Poly Rove device pricing, availability and for additional details on the exclusive partnership with Microban, please visit: Poly Rove and Poly Performance + Microban Protection.

