Polyamide Market- 55% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Driven by Superior Properties & Versatile Nature of PAs - Technavio

The polyamide market covers the following areas:

Polyamide Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver - The key factors driving growth in the polyamide market is the superior properties and versatile nature of PAs. PA polymer is useful for a wide range of applications that require plastic materials with high melting temperatures. It is diverse and adaptable to suit varied applications due to the availability of PA variants. The low-friction property of PAs allows its use for many large-volume standard products in addition to gears, bushings, and plastic bearings. PA 66 is one of the most popularly used thermoplastic materials. It offers extreme heat resistance and strength. PA 6 is used for applications such as threads, nets, ropes, and knitted garments. PA 6-10 is widely used in making filaments of brushes, electric insulators, hosiery, and zip fasteners as monofilaments. Thus, the superior properties and versatile nature of PAs will fuel the growth of the global PA market.

PA polymer is useful for a wide range of applications that require plastic materials with high melting temperatures. It is diverse and adaptable to suit varied applications due to the availability of PA variants. The low-friction property of PAs allows its use for many large-volume standard products in addition to gears, bushings, and plastic bearings. PA 66 is one of the most popularly used thermoplastic materials. It offers extreme heat resistance and strength. PA 6 is used for applications such as threads, nets, ropes, and knitted garments. PA 6-10 is widely used in making filaments of brushes, electric insulators, hosiery, and zip fasteners as monofilaments. Thus, the superior properties and versatile nature of PAs will fuel the growth of the global PA market. Major Challenges - The volatility in crude prices and their impact will be a major challenge for the polyamide market during the forecast period. Globally, the PA value chain has suffered in terms of value in recent years. Market dynamics are highly dependent on the prevailing crude oil prices. The rapid fall in crude oil prices affected the prices of CPL, derivative benzene through cyclohexane. The final PA product cost depends on crude oil fluctuations. The volatile crude oil prices are inherent in the chemical industry. Minor stability can be anticipated by fundamental changes in the supply and demand dynamics in the global PA market. The fluctuation in raw material prices is expected to be a hindrance to the global PA market as it negatively impacts the overall pricing of PA products upfront.

To know about other drivers & trends - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Polyamide Market - Companies Mentioned

The polyamide market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering alternate products based on new processes and technologies to compete in the market.

AdvanSix Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

BASF SE

Domo Chemicals GmbH

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp.

Goodfellow Cambridge Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Invista

Koninklijke DSM NV

LANXESS AG

Lealea Group

Radici Partecipazioni Spa

Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd.

Solvay SA

Toray Industries Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Ube Industries Ltd.

To know about the vendor offerings - Click Now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Polyamide Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Polyamide Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The silicon carbide fiber market share is expected to increase by USD 775 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.1%.

share is expected to increase by USD 775 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.1%. The castor oil and its derivatives market share is expected to increase by USD 811.08 mn from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94%.

Polyamide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AdvanSix Inc., Arkema S.A., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, BASF SE, Domo Chemicals GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp., Goodfellow Cambridge Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Invista, Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, Lealea Group, Radici Partecipazioni Spa, Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and Ube Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Materials Market " Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Automotive sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Automotive sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Automotive sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Automotive sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electrical and electronics sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Electrical and electronics sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Electrical and electronics sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Electrical and electronics sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Electrical and electronics sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Packaging sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Packaging sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Packaging sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Packaging sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Packaging sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 PA 6 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on PA 6 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on PA 6 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on PA 6 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on PA 6 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 PA 6 and 6 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on PA 6 and 6 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on PA 6 and 6 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on PA 6 and 6 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on PA 6 and 6 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Bio-based PA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Bio-based PA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Bio-based PA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Bio-based PA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Bio-based PA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Specialty PA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Specialty PA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Specialty PA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Specialty PA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Specialty PA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Arkema S.A.

Exhibit 119: Arkema S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Arkema S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Arkema S.A. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Arkema S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Arkema S.A. - Segment focus

11.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 124: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 125: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 126: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 127: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 129: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 133: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 134: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 136: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

11.7 Huntsman International LLC

Exhibit 138: Huntsman International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 139: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Huntsman International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 141: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus

11.8 Invista

Exhibit 143: Invista - Overview



Exhibit 144: Invista - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Invista - Key offerings

11.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 146: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 147: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 149: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

11.10 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 151: LANXESS AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 152: LANXESS AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 153: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 154: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

11.11 Solvay SA

Exhibit 155: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 156: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 158: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Solvay SA - Segment focus

11.12 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 160: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Toray Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio