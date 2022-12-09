Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market Worth $1,362 Million by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global "Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market by Type (PEEK, PEK, PEKK), Fillers (Glass-filled, Carbon-filled, Unfilled), Form, Application (Oil & Gas, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is expected to grow from USD 985 million in 2022 to USD 1,362 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the PAEK market include increasing demand in the oil & gas, aerospace, and automotive industries along with the ability of PAEK to replace metals and conventional plastics in various applications, especially at high temperatures.

The high strength-to-weight ratio provided by PEEK has resulted in its dominance in the PAEK market

The PAEK market has been segmented based on types into PEEK, PEK, and PEKK. Among these types, the PEEK segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. PEEK provides beneficial characteristics to the components manufactured such as high strength-to-weight ratio, heightened toughness, and ability to survive harsh environments. Owing to these characteristics, these components are largely gaining traction in applications such as engine and drive train assembly in automotive, pipes and machinery in oil & gas and jet engines in aerospace industry. Therefore, it is projected that the demand for PEEK and in turn the PAEK market is going to expand during the forecast period.

Glass-filled PAEK to hold the highest market share in the global PAEK market

The PAEK market has been segmented based on fillers into glass-filled, carbon-filled, unfilled, and others. Among these fillers, the glass-filled segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 and is expected to continue through the forecast period. Glass filled PAEK provides extreme mechanical strength and dimensional stability. Components manufactured using glass filled PAEK demonstrate high resistance to deformation at high temperatures and high static loads, making them suitable for aerospace, automotive, and electrical & electronics applications. Owing to this factor, the growth of this segment is expected to be significant in the PAEK market.

Tape form held largest value-based market share

The PAEK market is segmented into compound, sheet, tape, film, and fiber on the basis of form. Tape form of PAEK is largely employed in application areas such as semiconductor processing machinery, high-performance labels, solder masking, oil field equipment, gaskets, and aerospace components. Furthermore, key companies operating in the market have invested in the development of pipes for the undersea transportation of oil & gas products using PAEK tapes. Owing to these factors, the tape form accounted for the largest share in the global market in terms of value.

Rising uptake of PAEK in electric vehicles driving the growth of the market

The PAEK market has been divided into oil & gas, electrical & electronics, automotive, medical, aerospace and other applications. Automotive application is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for PAEK materials in manufacture of components for electric vehicles. PAEK is used in areas such as drive-train, engine assembly, braking systems, gears, bearings, braking systems, and under-the-hood piston units. This is due to its unique properties such as excellent creep resistance, wear endurance, and temperature resistance. These characteristics of PAEK increases the consistency of the automotive components. Leading market players are estimating that the consumption of PAEK in EVs could be 5-6 times than internal combustion engine cars. Therefore, the growth in demand for EVs is projected to be translated into the growth of the PAEK market.

Europe is expected to hold the largest market size in terms of volume, in the global PAEK market during the forecast period

Europe is estimated to be the leading PAEK market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. The growth in the Europe region can be attributed to the increased usage of PAEK in the automotive industry. PAEK is largely replacing traditional thermoplastics in the manufacture of various interior, exterior, and under-the-hood components for automobiles. Also, the increasing production of EVs is creating growth opportunities for the market players in the region. On the other hand, high demand for advanced medical devices is also expected to lead to an increase in the market for PAEK in this region.

Market Players

Some of the key players in the global Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market are such as Victrex PLC (UK), Solvay (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Celanese Corporation (US), Gharda Chemicals Limited (India) and Panjin Zhongrun High-Performance Polymers Co. Ltd. (China) and others.

