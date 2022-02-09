Polycarbonate Market in China to Grow by USD 4.59 billion | Technavio

The polycarbonate market in China covers the following areas:

Polycarbonate Market In China Sizing

Polycarbonate Market In China Forecast

Polycarbonate Market In China Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Chimei Corp., Covestro AG, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corp., Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SAMYANG HOLDINGS Corp., Teijin Ltd., and Trinseo SA, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-user:

Electrical and electronics:



The electrical and electronics segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.





Polycarbonate is used widely in electrical and electronics applications. It has many applications in niche segments such as liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, optical filters, and sunglasses. The rising demand for high-resolution LCD TVs and other electronic devices is expected to raise the demand for and consumption of polycarbonates in this segment during the forecast period.



Automotive and transportation



Construction



Medical



Others

Segmentation by resin type:

Virgin polycarbonate :

:

In terms of resin type, the virgin polycarbonate segment will generate significant revenue during the forecast period.





The mechanical recycling of thermoplastics is one of the major recycling approaches, where recycled plastic is melt-blended with virgin materials to obtain a high-quality product, besides obtaining the desirable mechanical properties, such as blends that conform to fire safety standards.



Polycarbonate regrind

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Polycarbonate Market in China

Market Driver:

Increasing applications of polycarbonate materials in end-user industries:

The aerospace industry requires small and light components to reduce material costs. This has driven the need for the miniaturization of electronic components. The use of advanced materials, such as polycarbonates, has increased in the manufacture of optoelectronics, owing to its superior optical and mechanical properties. Thus, the increasing applications of polycarbonate materials in industries is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Market Trend:

Increasing popularity of polycarbonate in the automotive industry in China :

Polycarbonate materials are used in various components, such as acoustic panels, instrument panels, and anti-vibration panels, in the automotive industry. Strong support from the government and ad hoc tax incentives have led to high sales in the automotive industry in China. The increased local production of automobiles mitigates the issue of low plant capacity utilization of some of the local manufacturers in The country. This enables domestic brands to increase their market shares. Thus, the rising demand for polycarbonate materials from different industries in China will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Related Reports:

PMMA Microspheres Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Lime Market by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polycarbonate Market Scope in China Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.08 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Chimei Corp., Covestro AG, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corp., Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SAMYANG HOLDINGS Corp., Teijin Ltd., and Trinseo SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio