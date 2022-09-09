Polycystic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 510.69 Mn growth -- Driven by the high prevalence of chronic kidney diseases

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by the high prevalence of chronic kidney diseases.

The prevalence of various chronic diseases has increased substantially over the years worldwide. This can be attributed to increased cases of high blood pressure, hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases, and other chronic diseases. For instance, 15% of US adults, or 37 million people, are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. Although polycystic kidney disease is one of the rare conditions, it is one of the major causes of chronic kidney diseases and potentially causes kidney failure. About 5 per 100 people affected by polycystic kidney disease had kidney failure globally. Such an increasing prevalence of kidney diseases is driving the growth of the global polycystic kidney disease market.

"Special regulatory designations and increasing R&D for developing new drugs will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

The global polycystic kidney disease drugs market is moderately fragmented, and various types of off-label drugs and their generics. The competition is substantially low among vendors and is expected to decrease, owing to the introduction of novel curative therapies in the market. Also, the presence of a strong pipeline of drugs used for treating polycystic kidney disease will further decrease the competition during the forecast period.

As curative therapies are approved, the use of off-label therapies for symptomatic treatment is expected to decrease significantly. Hence, the market is expected to witness slight vendor concentration during the forecast period.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

Type: ADPKD and ARPKD

Geography: North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

Based on the type, the ADPKD segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for off-label drugs and a healthy drug development pipeline.

In terms of region, North America will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 37% of the global market share. The regional market is increased cases of polycystic kidney disease.

The polycystic kidney disease drugs market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the polycystic kidney disease drugs market through 2026?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the polycystic kidney disease drugs market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the polycystic kidney disease drugs market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the polycystic kidney disease drugs market?

Polycystic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 510.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apotex Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Galapagos NV, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Palladio Biosciences Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regulus Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 ADPKD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on ADPKD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on ADPKD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on ADPKD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on ADPKD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 ARPKD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on ARPKD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on ARPKD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on ARPKD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on ARPKD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 85: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 86: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 88: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.4 Galapagos NV

Exhibit 89: Galapagos NV - Overview



Exhibit 90: Galapagos NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Galapagos NV - Key offerings

10.5 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 92: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 93: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 95: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.6 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 97: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Palladio Biosciences Inc.

Exhibit 106: Palladio Biosciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Palladio Biosciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Palladio Biosciences Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 109: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 112: Regulus Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Regulus Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Regulus Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sanofi

Exhibit 115: Sanofi - Overview



Exhibit 116: Sanofi - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Sanofi - Key news



Exhibit 118: Sanofi - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Sanofi - Segment focus

10.12 XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 120: XORTX Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: XORTX Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: XORTX Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

