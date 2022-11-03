Polyester Fibre Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 128.15 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Key Drivers, Applications and Opportunity Analysis

BRUSSELS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's titled as "Polyester Fibre Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. In order to provide the greatest possible advantage to the chemical industry, the Polyester Fibre market research study has been structured using the most recent insights and analyses available. The report is useful for both seasoned industry veterans and those just entering the field. Additionally, Polyester Fibre research features background information, current and forecast market trends, environment, technological advancements, and forthcoming technologies, as well as technical advancements in the associated industry. Industry analysis, customer insights, market sizing and forecasting, competitive analysis, market entrance strategy, pricing trends, sustainability & innovation & technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment are all within the purview of this Polyester Fibre market research report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the polyester fiber market will witness a CAGR of 8.7% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 128.15 billion by 2029.

Polyester fibers are made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) which can either be recycled or virgin (PET). Because of its low cost, adaptability, high strength, easy stretchability, recyclability, elasticity, and excellent resistance to abrasion, wrinkles, and fungus, it has become the most used fiber in the textile industry. These fibers are hydrophobic and dry quickly, and they can also be used as insulation in the form of hollow fibers. It can take more wear and tear than cotton and other textiles, and it keeps its shape even in adverse weather. Dope dyeing or pigmentation can be used to colour these fibers.

The polyester fiber market is primarily driven by rising demand for demand for rugs and carpets from commercial and residential sector. In addition, upsurge in the demand for nonwoven materials and products and rising urbanization and home décor industry are expected to drive the polyester fiber industry's growth. Other important factors influencing the polyester fiber market growth are the development in global fashion industry, growing demand for product from various end-use industries such as household, automotive, hospitals, and electronics and rise in the number of applications of hollow polyester fibers in medical application.

Moreover, rise in the technical innovations and increasing research and development facilities will establish new opportunities for ordinary bearing manufacturers in the near future.

On the other hand, fluctuating prices of raw materials and strict regulations associated with quality standards will inhibit market expansion. Also, health hazards due to the toxicity of polyester fiber will further challenge the growth rate of market.

Some of the major players operating in the Polyester Fibre market are:

Reliance Industries Limited,

Barnet,

Sarla Performance Fibers Limited,

Märkische Faser GmbH,

PolyFiber Industries,

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.,

Nirmal Fibers (P) Ltd,

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited,

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION,

Stein Fibers, LTD.,

Green Group S.A.,

Shree Renga Polymers,

kayavlon,

Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd,

Swicofil AG, SILON,

SINOPEC YIZHENG CHEMICAL FIBRE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY,

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.,

Tongkun Group Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber Co.,

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

This polyester fiber market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on polyester fiber market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Polyester Fibre market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Polyester Fibre Market

Key Industry Segmentation: Polyester Fibre Market

By Type

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF),

Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY)

By Source

Virgin,

Recycled and

Blended

By Grade

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyester,

PCDT Polyester

By Form

Solid,

Hollow

By Application

Carpets and Rugs,

Non-Woven Fabrics,

Fiberfil,

Apparel,

Home textiles

Regional Analysis/Insights: Polyester Fibre Market

The countries covered in the polyester fiber market research are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the polyester fiber market due to the rapidly-increasing textile industry, growing level of disposable income and rise in the commercial as well as residential construction in this region. North America is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the growing consumer preference for organic fabric and cotton in textile sector in this region.

The country section of the polyester fiber market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Polyester Fibre Market Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Polyester Fibre Market, By Type

8. Global Polyester Fibre Market, By Source

9. Global Polyester Fibre Market, By Grade

10. Global Polyester Fibre Market, By Form

11. Global Polyester Fibre Market, By Region

12. Global Polyester Fibre Market: Company Landscape

13. SWOT Analyses

14. Company Profile

15. Questionnaires

16. Related Reports

