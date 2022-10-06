Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market Size to Grow by USD 9.55 Bn, Apparel to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market by Application (apparel, home furnishing, automotive, filtration, and others), Product (solid and hollow), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. By application, the apparel segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. PSF is used significantly in outerwear owing to its high strength, tenacity, and durability.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The polyester staple fiber market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is characterized by the presence of category-focused vendors as well as other diversified categories of vendors. It is highly competitive and has several international and regional retailers. The intense competition among vendors, the low product switching cost incurred by buyers, and the significant fixed costs have increased the threat of rivalry in the market.

Key Market Drivers

The potential growth in APAC is driving the growth of the market. In the last few years, government initiatives have increased the demand for PSF in China. The demand will mainly arise from the domestic consumption of textiles and clothing in the country. Rapid urbanization and increasing per capita consumption of PSF by end-user industries have increased the expenditure on clothing in China. In addition, the implementation of stringent monetary policies by the government has impacted the demand for other polymers, including polyolefins, which will drive the growth of the global PSF market during the forecast period. In India and Pakistan, the market is relatively smaller than that of China. However, the current development of downstream polyester activities by companies such as Reliance Industries and Indorama Ventures is expected to increase the consumption of PSF.

Regional Analysis

APAC will be the leading region with 82% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key countries for the polyester staple fiber (PSF) in the region.

Some Companies Mentioned

ALFA SAB DE CV

China National Petroleum Corp.

China Petrochemical Corp.

Diyou Fibre M Sdn Bhd.

Far Eastern New Century Corp.

Green Group SA

Hengli Group Co. Ltd.

Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Huvis Corp.

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd.

Polyfibre Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd.

Sun Fiber LLC

The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Tongkun Group Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

W. Barnet GmbH and Co. KG

XINDA Corp.

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.85 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 82% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALFA SAB DE CV, China National Petroleum Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Diyou Fibre M Sdn Bhd., Far Eastern New Century Corp., Green Group SA, Hengli Group Co. Ltd., Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Huvis Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd., Polyfibre Industries Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd., Sun Fiber LLC, The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tongkun Group Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., W. Barnet GmbH and Co. KG, and XINDA Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

