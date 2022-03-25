Polyester Straps Market Size to Grow by USD 1.15 billion | Technavio

In-Scope:

Machine grade:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the machine grade segment under the grade type category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The high impact and weather-resistant properties of machine-grade polyester straps increase their preference in sectors such as the automotive industry.

Out-of-Scope:

Hand grade

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by grade type (machine grade and hand grade)

The report extensively covers market segmentation by grade type (machine grade and hand grade)

Key Companies- Auto Strap India, Campanini ugo Srl, CONSENT Group, Crown Holdings Inc., DAE YANG STRAPS, DuBose Strapping Inc., Fromm Holding AG, GREENBRIDGE, Industrial Yarns Pty Ltd., LINDER GmbH, Messersi Packaging Srl, Mosca GmbH, Narrowtex Pty Ltd., National Webbing Products Co., North Shore Strapping Inc., Plastex Extruders Ltd., Samuel Son and Co. Ltd., Teufelberger Holding AG, Plastic Strapping Co. Ltd., and UNIVERSAL STRAPPING Corp. among others.

Driver- Polyester straps have emerged as a viable option to steel strapping

Polyester straps have emerged as a viable option to steel strapping Challenge- Alternatives such as polypropylene strapping

Vendor Insights-

The polyester straps market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Auto Strap India - The company is involved in offering petrock poly ethylene terephthalate strap for heavy-duty packaging, which provides a superior alternative to steel strapping in terms of strength, cost-effectiveness, and workability, making it one of the best strapping materials to use for securing any type of palletized or unitized load.

The company is involved in offering petrock poly ethylene terephthalate strap for heavy-duty packaging, which provides a superior alternative to steel strapping in terms of strength, cost-effectiveness, and workability, making it one of the best strapping materials to use for securing any type of palletized or unitized load. Crown Holdings Inc - The company is involved in offering polyester straps which are mostly used in heavy-duty bundling applications such as shipping bricks, metals, beverage pallets, and other heavyweight packages.

The company is involved in offering polyester straps which are mostly used in heavy-duty bundling applications such as shipping bricks, metals, beverage pallets, and other heavyweight packages. DuBose Strapping Inc. - The company is involved in offering plastic strapping and plastic strapping systems for a wide range of industrial applications ranging from paper to lumber, to bottles and cans, thus ensuring the protection of products during handling, storage, and throughout the shipping process.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Polyester Straps Market Driver:

Polyester straps have emerged as a viable option to steel strapping:

The corrosion issue in steel has been addressed by the advent of polyester straps. Steel corrodes easily, causing the quality of things wrapped in it to deteriorate. As a result, there was a need for alternative strapping options such as polyester straps.

Polyester Straps Market Challenge:

Alternatives such as polypropylene strapping:

Polypropylene strapping is a low-cost alternative to polyester straps for moderate duty such as bundling, unitizing, and palletizing. Bundling and packaging newspapers, magazines, food goods such as meat, appliances, corrugated boxes, cut paper, and cartons are some applications for polypropylene strapping.

Polyester Straps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.33 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Auto Strap India, Campanini ugo Srl, CONSENT Group, Crown Holdings Inc., DAE YANG STRAPS, DuBose Strapping Inc., Fromm Holding AG, GREENBRIDGE, Industrial Yarns Pty Ltd., LINDER GmbH, Messersi Packaging Srl, Mosca GmbH, Narrowtex Pty Ltd., National Webbing Products Co., North Shore Strapping Inc., Plastex Extruders Ltd., Samuel Son and Co. Ltd., Teufelberger Holding AG, Plastic Strapping Co. Ltd., and UNIVERSAL STRAPPING Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

