Polyethylene Market size to grow by USD 24.80 Bn | APAC to occupy 47% global market share | Technavio

Factors such as growing sectoral demand for use of polyethylene products, increasing global plastic recycling activities will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the volatility in raw material prices and regulatory frameworks governing the consumption of plastic bags is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Some of the companies covered in this report are BASF SE, Borealis AG, China National Petroleum Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

The competitive scenario provided in the polyethylene market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

By Type, the market is classified into HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE. The HDPE segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 47% of the global market share. The increasing demand for polyurethane across aerospace, automotive, wind energy, and construction industries is driving the growth of the polyurethane market in APAC. China , India , and South Korea are the key markets for polyurethane in APAC.

Polyethylene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 24.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.41 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Borealis AG, China National Petroleum Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

