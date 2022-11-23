Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Trends and Forecast The global polyethylene terephthalate resin market is expected to reach an estimated $42.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in polyethylene terephthalate resin market to 2027 by end use (food and beverages, consumer goods, industrial, medical, electrical and electronics, textile, and others ), product type (bottle, film sheet, food, packaging, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America)







Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the polyethylene terephthalate resin market looks promising with opportunities in the food and beverages, consumer goods, industrial, medical, electrical and electronics, and textile end uses. The global polyethylene terephthalate resin market is expected to reach an estimated $42.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for application in packaging for water, carbonated soft drinks, pharmaceuticals and other food & beverages in developing countries.



Emerging Trends in the Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Market

Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include bio based PET.



Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global polyethylene terephthalate resin market by end use, product type, and region as follows:



Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Food and Beverages

â€¢ Consumer Goods

â€¢ Industrial

â€¢ Medical

â€¢ Electrical and Electronics

â€¢ Textiles

â€¢ Others



Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Market by Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Bottle

â€¢ Film & Sheet

â€¢ Food Packaging

â€¢ Others



Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

â€¢ Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

â€¢ Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

â€¢ ROW

o Middle East and Africa

o South America

List of Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polyethylene terephthalate resin companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polyethylene terephthalate resin companies profiled in this report includes.

Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Market Insight

â€¢ The analyst forecasts that food and beverage will remain the largest end use whereas medical is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period by value and volume due to its higher demand in various products for healthcare industry.

â€¢ Bottle will remain the largest segment due to its wide application area in food and beverage and consumer goods industries.

â€¢ Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its use of engineering plastic products in the packaging sector.

Features of Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Fiber Market

â€¢ Market Size Estimates: Polyethylene terephthalate market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume ( KT )

â€¢ Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

â€¢ Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type, end use and region

â€¢ Regional Analysis: Polyethylene terephthalate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

â€¢ Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, product type and regions for polyethylene terephthalate market.

â€¢ Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polyethylene terephthalate market.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porterâ€™s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the polyethylene terephthalate resin market size?

Answer: The global polyethylene terephthalate resin market is expected to reach an estimated $42.2 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for polyethylene terephthalate resin market?

Answer: The polyethylene terephthalate resin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the polyethylene terephthalate resin market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for application in packaging for water, carbonated soft drinks, pharmaceuticals and other food & beverages in developing countries.

Q4. What are the major end uses for polyethylene terephthalate?

Answer: food and beverage and consumer goods are the major end uses for polyethylene terephthalate.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in polyethylene terephthalate resin market?

Answer: Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include bio based polyethylene terephthalate resin.

Q6. Who are the key polyethylene terephthalate resin companies?



Answer: Some of the key polyethylene terephthalate resin companies are as follows:

â€¢ Indorama Ventures

â€¢ Alpek

â€¢ Far Eastern New Century Corporation

â€¢ Sinopec Group

â€¢ Nan ya Plastic

â€¢ Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd.

â€¢ Hengyi Petrochemical

â€¢ Sabic

â€¢ JBF Industries ltd.

â€¢ Reliance Industries

â€¢ Zhejiang Zhink Group Co. Ltd

Q7.

Which polyethylene terephthalate resin product type segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that bottle will remain the largest segment due to its wide application area in food and beverage and consumer goods industries.

Q8: In polyethylene terephthalate resin market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global polyethylene terephthalate resin market by end use (food and beverages, consumer goods, industrial, medical, electrical and electronics , textiles and others), product type (bottle, film & sheet, food packaging and Others ), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa and South America )?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



