Polygiene and HSP Hanse Shopping launches mass market cleaning products with ViralOff®

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Your mop cleans the house, but who cleans the mop? In these days washing hands, clothes and housecleaning is frequent. But what happens then to microfiber cloths, floor wipes or dish towels? HSP Hanse Shopping launches a new range of such products, all treated with Polygiene's ViralOff®, which will destroy over 99% of SARS-CoV-2, other viruses and bacteria in two hours in the material. This reduces the need to hot wash or even discard them, out of concern for viruses and other microbes.

The products are intended for the mass market in Europe and North America, through supermarkets and other mass retail outlet, to be made available at over 50 000 retail stores in Europe and almost 100 000 retail stores in the US.



HSP Hanse Shopping are also in discussions with mail order companies, DRTV companies and online partners, to sell on all available distribution channels in a market with more than a billion potential customers.



"We are now bringing a technology to private customers that was previously reserved for the industry", says CEO and Founder Heiko Spiering, explaining the significance of the world first cleaning supplies with antiviral treatment. "There is huge interest on these products in the market and the inquiries of current and many new trade partners is phenomenal!", adds Martin Nabben, Managing Director at HSP.

The US CDC recommends (in the COVID-19 directives) that you clean surfaces first using soap and water, then use disinfectant. That means your wipes, dish towels and mops will have swept a not disinfected surface, so it is reasonable to disinfect them too. With Polygiene's ViralOff treatment, these products will do that by themselves over a short time period.



"Studies have shown that viruses can live for days, even weeks, in textiles", says Haymo Strubel, VP EMEA for Polygiene. "You wouldn't clean a floor with a dirty mop, and you shouldn't clean for viruses with a mop that still contains viruses from the last cleaning."



The effectiveness of the protective treatment has been tested for SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A according to ISO 18184:2019. The product range has also received certification from OEKO-TEX®: STANDARD 100. All articles are therefore tested for harmful substances and are harmless to health.

The partnership is exclusive for this category and market for a period of 24 months, with a minimum order value of 1 MUSD for Polygiene.

ViralOff protects treated fabrics from bacterial and viral contamination but does not protect against infection or disease.

This information is information that Polygiene AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on October 26, 2020.

About HSP Hanse Shopping

In 2012 HSP was founded with various offers and niches in non-food products. Operating out of Hamburg on Hanseatic principles, they are valued by suppliers and customers from all over the world. Trend-conscious quality, short development and delivery times, modern marketing - they offer all of this as a trading partner. With more than 30 years of experience, lean administrative structures and worldwide network of scouts and producers, HSP Hanse Shopping offer national and international trade customers promising new products. www.hsphanseshopping.de

Press contact: HSP Hanse Shopping GmbH at +49 40-3331985-0 or by email: [email protected]



Press contact: Ulrika Björk, [email protected] . For press images and more information, visit ir.polygiene.com. Subscribe here to get reports, press releases and News: http://ir.polygiene.com/en/press/subscribe/

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh and odor control technologies, we want to change the way we view clothes - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, home products and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 140 global premium-brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com. Erik Penser Bank AB acts as its Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 8- 463 83 00, e-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygiene-ab/r/polygiene-and-hsp-hanse-shopping-launches-mass-market-cleaning-products-with-viraloff-,c3225110

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13573/3225110/1325767.pdf Polygiene HSP ENG https://news.cision.com/polygiene-ab/i/hsp-logo-image-2-light,c2843085 hsp logo image 2 light

SOURCE Polygiene AB