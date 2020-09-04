Polygiene takes first steps with Dr. Scholl's

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving forward, Dr. Scholl's® insoles will combine two Polygiene technologies - antibacterial Stays Fresh Technology and Odor Crunch® treatment - to stop the growth of odor-causing bacteria. "We are looking forward to elevating the value proposition of our hardest working insole with the addition of Polygiene technology." says Kate Godbout, SVP of Marketing at Dr. Scholl's®.

The first product to incorporate this new offering is the Dr. Scholl's® Massaging Gel Work Insole. Designed for people who work on their feet all day, these insoles give you energizing comfort so you can do more at work and at home. Patented gel waves cushion your feet, absorb shock, and get rid of your achy feet and legs even when standing on hard floors all day long. The addition of the combination treatment from Polygiene will ensure these insoles inhibit and guard against the growth of odors from bacteria and fungi, keeping the products fresh and hygienic.

"Everyone here in North America knows Dr. Scholl's®," says Hans Bergman, Sales Director for Polygiene. "We are impressed with their long history of adding know-how and technology to help you move better from the ground up. And now writing in Polygiene as the next chapter in their story, feels fantastic."

Dr. Scholl's® has a wide array of offerings with benefits that range from foot comfort to cooling, arch support to ingrown toenail pain relief. Polygiene technologies will eventually be incorporated into the broader portfolio of Dr. Scholl's® insoles for everyday walking shoes.

ABOUT SCHOLL'S WELLNESS COMPANY

The Dr. Scholl's® brand has been synonymous with foot care for more than a century. The company was founded by William Mathias Scholl, M.D., whose focus on scientifically supporting the feet to improve mobility helped Dr. Scholl's® become a household name. Dr. Scholl's® products are clinically engineered and proven to provide comfort, reduce fatigue, and relieve and prevent lower body pain. Today, Scholl's Wellness Company continues to advance the science of movement and foot care with a mission to help people be more active and move comfortably every day of their lives. Visit https://www.drscholls.com for more details

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh and odor control technologies, we want to change the way we view clothes - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, home products and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 140 global premium-brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com.

Erik Penser Bank AB acts as its Certified Adviser.

Phone: +46-8-463-83-00

e-mail: [email protected].

