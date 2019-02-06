Polyglycerol Sebacate Market to Hit $81.42 Million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyglycerol sebacate market is estimated to grow from over USD 40 million in 2018 to USD 81.42 million by 2024, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Rising population, improved healthcare facilities in developing economies, growing implantable medical surgeries, technological advancement in cardiovascular tissue engineering along with rise in R&D activities to replace traditional materials with innovative biomaterials will primarily drive the polyglycerol sebacate (PGS) market till 2025.

Global Polyglycerol Sebacate Market will grow at a CAGR of over 10.6% to exceed USD 81.42 million by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Polyglycerol sebacate (PGS) is a glycerol ester polymer created by polycondensation between glycerol and sebacic acid to form a prepolymer resin which is then converted into thermoset elastomer. The raw materials sebacic acid and glycerol can be obtained by inexpensive sources and are highly regulated globally. PGS finds application in tissue engineering, adhesives, coatings, drug delivery and other upcoming applications such as scaffolds, valves etc. PGS is also used in combination with other biodegradable resorbable polymers for cardiovascular tissue applications.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3101

3D printed scaffolds show a promising polyglycerol sebacate market during the forecast period. PGS has gained popularity in regenerative medicine industry due its elastomeric properties and successful use with many applications. PGS is used as coating for improving the properties of bio textiles and promote healing process. PGS can be coated on wide range of bioresorbable bio textiles such as PET vascular grafts, polyglycolide, polypropylene hernia mesh, polyethylene heart valves.

Although PGS is a comparatively newer materials as compared to other biomaterials including polylactic acid, polycaprolactam, polylactic acid copolymers such as (poly-L-lactide) PLLA, (poly-D-lactide), collagen, chitosan, the market potential for PGS to replace the above biomaterials is huge because of regulated raw materials, standard manufacturing process, close resemblances and performance of PGS with natural tissue. Tissue engineering applications, especially in cardiovascular tissue replacement itself provides a huge potential market for PGS because of its unmatched elastomeric properties. PGS also can be fabricated into highly porous scaffolds that mimic the natural tissue characteristics. As the raw materials required to manufacture PGS comes from renewable sources, this polymer has attracted interest of many company globally. Although, there are very few companies operating in the PGS market at present, more companies are expected to enter this market in the coming years.

Browse key industry insights spread across 178 pages with 307 market data tables & 10 figures & charts from the report, "Polyglycerol Sebacate (PGS) Market Size By Form (Soft Gel, Paste, Extruded Products), By Application (Tissue Engineering, Drug Delivery, Adhesives, Coatings), Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE),Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/polyglycerol-sebacate-market

Increasing R&D activities for improved materials, use of copolymers, high cost of polymers and use of traditional surgical methods in developing nations will show some adverse impact on the PGS market that will restrain its full growth to some extent over the projected years. Also, long term availability of data on biocompatibility & biodegradability is unavailable.

PGS resin is being widely used in a variety of biomedical applications as it exhibits both biocompatibility and biodegradability properties both highly important for biomedical applications. PGS involves cost-effective production and can be upscaled easily with less complicated machinery. Also, the mechanical properties along with the degradation kinetics of PGS can be tailored to match the requirements of intended applications by controlling curing temperature, curing time, reactants concentration and degree of acylation in acrylate PGS. Because of the flexible and elastomeric nature of PGS, its biomedical applications have mainly targeted soft tissue replacement and the engineering of soft tissues, such as cardiac muscle, blood, nerve, cartilage and retina. However, applications of PGS are being expanded to include drug delivery, tissue adhesive and hard tissue (i.e., bone) regeneration among others.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3101

North America will have the largest share of the polyglycerol sebacate market by 2025. Rise in old age population, continuous R&D efforts, innovations in implant design and availability of advanced medical devices, rise in accident and trauma cases will fuel the North American PGS market. There are many companies which produce PGS in-house and consumer for laboratory and research purposes.

Browse Related Report:

1. Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers Market Size By Type (Polylactic acid, Polydioxanone, Polycaprolactone), By Applications (Drug Delivery, Orthopaedic Sutures, Vascular Stents, Vascular Grafts, Dermal Wound Healing) Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/drug-integrated-polymer-fibers-market

2. Medical Styrenic Polymer Market Size By Product (Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene [ABS], Styrene Acrylonitrile [SAN], Methyl-Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene [MBS], Methyl-Methacrylate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene [MABS], Styrene Methyl–Methacrylate [SMMA], Styrene Butadiene Styrene [SBS], Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene [SEBS]), By Application (Medical Packaging, Medical Containers, Medical Instruments, IV Solution Bags, Medical Fabrics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, GCC), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/medical-styrenic-polymer-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

News: http://packingmaterials.org/category/advanced-materials/

Related Links

Polyglycerol Sebacate Market

High Heat (Heat Stabilized) Glass Reinforced Polyamide 66 Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gminsights.com

