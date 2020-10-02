Polygon Announcement Regarding Masmovil Ibercom, S.A.

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon Global Partners LLP has filed a contentious-administrative appeal with the Audiencia Nacional challenging the resolution of the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores made on 29 July 2020 in connection with the takeover bid for Masmovil Ibercom, S.A. by Lorca Telecom Bidco, S.A.U.

Polygon is a global private investment firm founded in 2002 managing approximately $1.4 billion across a number of asset classes and businesses. Its investment capabilities are supported by a robust operational and risk infrastructure. Polygon is a part of Tetragon Financial Group Limited's alternative asset management platform, TFG Asset Management.

