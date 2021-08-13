Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market size to grow by USD 18.66 Mn at almost 6% CAGR during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for PHAs in the biomedical industry will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. Also, the increasing demand for biodegradable plastics is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market.

Company Profiles

The polyhydroxyalkanoate market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Bio-on Spa, Bluepha, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Danimer Scientific, Full Cycle Bioplastics, Kaneka Corp., Polyferm Canada Inc., RWDC Industries, Tepha Inc., and Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the polyhydroxyalkanoate market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is classified into copolymerized PHA and linear PHA segments. The copolymerized PHA segment will offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

